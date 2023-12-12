Out of the past

125 years

December 12, 1898

James A. Lamb, president of the Citizens Bank, died at his home last evening. He had been in failing health for the past several years. He came to Sidney in 1842 and at the time the Citizens Bank was formed in 1870 he was named president and has held that post ever since.

——-

At the meeting of city council last evening, a resolution was read for the first time, stating that it was deemed proper by council that the question of issuing bonds in the sum of $15,000 for the purpose of building and operating an electric plant by the city be submitted to the voters.

100 years

December 12, 1923

Members of the Newman Fortnightly Club observed the 20th anniversary of the clubs founding with a dinner party last evening in the Business Girls Home. Mrs. Hugh Doorley reviewed the history of the club, which now has 27 active members and 13 honorary members.

——-

The date of February 11 has been set for a hearing on the petition of Jerome A. Wagner and A.C. Getz for the annexation of certain territory to the corporate limits of Sidney. Included in the annexation request are 14 lots in what is known as Bon Air Circle.

75 years

December 12, 1948

Thomas Anderson Jr., blood committee chairman of the Shelby County Red Cross, today expressed appreciation to the donors who gave a pint of blood Wednesday. Within approximately 72 hours, Wilson Memorial hospital will have its bottles of blood from the Columbus center for use.

——-

Miss Eleanor Elshoff, of Kettlersville, will represent Shelby County in the district Prince of Peace contest after winning the county contest held last evening in St. Jacobs Church at Anna. Miss Twylah Wiessinger, of Jackson Center, was selected as alternate.

50 years

December 12, 1973

WASHINGTON – Congress is headed toward final approval of a bill to return most of the country to Daylight Saving Time, probably by Jan. 6, in a nationwide effort to conserve energy. The Senate, in a vote against what Sen. George S. McGovern, D-S.D., called “gas guzzling monsters,” passed Monday a sweeping energy conservation measure that would require car dealers to boost automobile gas mileage to at least 20 miles per gallon by 1984.

25 years

December 12, 1998

For the second time in five weeks, the Sidney Foodtown grocery store, 1010 Wapakoneta Ave., has been robbed by a man armed with a handgun. Police suspect the same man committed both robberies. Sidney Police say an undetermined amount of money was taken. The robber was in his mid- to late 30s.

——-

RUSSIA – After discussing the issue for two months, Russia Village Council agreed Wednesday to hire a new police chief. The village has been contracting with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department for police protection since Oct. 8 when Kirk Coffey resigned as chief to take a position at the Shelby County Jail.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.