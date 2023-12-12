Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of November 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Michael Todd Peth, 60, of Springdale, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Catryn Rebekah Mohler, 20, of Piqua, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Melinda Ann Ludwig, 54, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Elizabeth Ann Blandzinski, 39, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Tyler William Fisher, 32, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lucas Alan Bertke, 23, of Maria Stein, was charged with stop light regulations, $130 fine.

Adrienna Marie Cook, 25, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cory Blackford, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Cody T. Shank, 36, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Valeria Daniela Ornelas Chavez, 26, of Ottawa, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Anish R. Sharma, 23, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Donovan Jay Adkins, 64, of Fairborn, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Daniel McLean Diltz, 33, of Urbana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lydia C. Pinkleman, 18, of Dunbridge, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michelle Lynn Jacobe, 48, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sara J. Hollar, 43, of Wapakoneta, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Isaiah Deonte Hicks, 28, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sadphire M. Henry, 19, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

David M. Philpot, 41, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Christopher Krogman, 53, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Duane C. Young, II, 23, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension, $221 fine.

Sean M. Streets, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Damian Lou Vougn Williams, 53, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $136 fine.

Zhenning Zhu, 26, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Deeno Taylor, 62, of Troy, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Karen Rickert, 66, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Kyrsten Nicole Reilly, 22, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and expired plates, $273 fine.

Adam Fitzpatrick Peterson, 31, of Mount Victory, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Sherry L. Knisley, 37, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Jonathan M. Knisley, 29, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension – dismissed, $111 fine.

Paul B. Bernard, 48, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Ralph Franklin King, Jr., 35, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Shirley J. Dunn, 88, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

George B. Meyers, 65, of Sidney, was charged with driving right side of roadway, $130 fine.

Alexus Suthers, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Spencer Ryan Prenger, 22, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lisa Renee Meiring, 37, of Plain City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Shari Beth Martindale, 52, of Adrian, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dwayne Anthony Hubbard, Jr., 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Daniel A. Delk, 31, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Mason T. Gross, 18, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Wendy L. Jasper, 51, of Fort Loramie, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Stephanie L. Spradling, 42, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Hannah J. Robeyzachariah, 48, of Houston, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Megan Lynette Meinerding, 35, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

James William Eric Niece, 49, of Dayton, was charged with driving left of center, $130 fine.

Monica Marie Cornett, 63, of Miamisburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Catelynn Shurey Weiler, 33, of Lima, was charged with signal lights, $130 fine.

Eduard Adrian Thomas, 64, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Karen S. Smith, 58, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ruth A. Gallagher, 69, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

John Charles Folk, 64, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Compiled by Kimberly Pistone.