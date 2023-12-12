SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of November 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Michael Todd Peth, 60, of Springdale, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Catryn Rebekah Mohler, 20, of Piqua, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Melinda Ann Ludwig, 54, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
Elizabeth Ann Blandzinski, 39, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Tyler William Fisher, 32, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Lucas Alan Bertke, 23, of Maria Stein, was charged with stop light regulations, $130 fine.
Adrienna Marie Cook, 25, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Cory Blackford, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Cody T. Shank, 36, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Valeria Daniela Ornelas Chavez, 26, of Ottawa, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Anish R. Sharma, 23, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Donovan Jay Adkins, 64, of Fairborn, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Daniel McLean Diltz, 33, of Urbana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Lydia C. Pinkleman, 18, of Dunbridge, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Michelle Lynn Jacobe, 48, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Sara J. Hollar, 43, of Wapakoneta, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Isaiah Deonte Hicks, 28, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Sadphire M. Henry, 19, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.
David M. Philpot, 41, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Christopher Krogman, 53, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Duane C. Young, II, 23, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension, $221 fine.
Sean M. Streets, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Damian Lou Vougn Williams, 53, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $136 fine.
Zhenning Zhu, 26, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Deeno Taylor, 62, of Troy, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.
Karen Rickert, 66, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.
Kyrsten Nicole Reilly, 22, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and expired plates, $273 fine.
Adam Fitzpatrick Peterson, 31, of Mount Victory, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Sherry L. Knisley, 37, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Jonathan M. Knisley, 29, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension – dismissed, $111 fine.
Paul B. Bernard, 48, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Ralph Franklin King, Jr., 35, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Shirley J. Dunn, 88, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
George B. Meyers, 65, of Sidney, was charged with driving right side of roadway, $130 fine.
Alexus Suthers, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Spencer Ryan Prenger, 22, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Lisa Renee Meiring, 37, of Plain City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Shari Beth Martindale, 52, of Adrian, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Dwayne Anthony Hubbard, Jr., 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Daniel A. Delk, 31, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Mason T. Gross, 18, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.
Wendy L. Jasper, 51, of Fort Loramie, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.
Stephanie L. Spradling, 42, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Hannah J. Robeyzachariah, 48, of Houston, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
Megan Lynette Meinerding, 35, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
James William Eric Niece, 49, of Dayton, was charged with driving left of center, $130 fine.
Monica Marie Cornett, 63, of Miamisburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Catelynn Shurey Weiler, 33, of Lima, was charged with signal lights, $130 fine.
Eduard Adrian Thomas, 64, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Karen S. Smith, 58, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Ruth A. Gallagher, 69, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.
John Charles Folk, 64, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Compiled by Kimberly Pistone.