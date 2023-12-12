Spirit EMS hosts Santa in decorated ambulance

Santa on the decorated Spirit EMS ambulance. Courtesy photo A child and his mom visiting Santa at the Spirit EMS headquarters the weekend of Dec. 8 and 9. Courtesy photo Spirit EMS employees Jeremy Miller and Alberto Benitez work on decorating a Spirit EMS ambulance for Christmas. Courtesy photo Spirit EMS employees Jeremy Miller and Alberto Benitez work on decorating a Spirit EMS ambulance for Christmas. Courtesy photo

GREENVILLE — On Dec. 15 and 16, Santa and a decorated Spirit EMS ambulance will be on hand at the John and Iris Hathaway Community and Education Center, 5464 state Route 49 South, Greenville, located just south of Spirit’s main office from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each evening. The decorated ambulance will be on display now through New Year’s.

Spirit EMS President/CEO Brian Hathaway and the crew noticed in recent years that there had been fewer opportunities in the community to meet up with Santa. After seeing what they did for Halloween, decorating an ambulance and passing out candy to kids throughout various communities, Hathaway asked employees Jeremy Miller and Alberto Benitez if they could do something similar for his favorite holiday, Christmas.

Miller and Benitez explained how Hathaway had shared several years back that Spirit EMS always decorated an ambulance that sat in the front parking lot during the Christmas season, which was created through the ideas of employees. The duo said Hathaway was excited to see them willingly take on the project.

“He shared with us his vision, and we’ve made it a reality,” Miller said. “Brian shared that he not only wanted a decorated ambulance this year, but he wanted space where kids and their families could come in and meet Santa, get a gift, while the parents could enjoy fresh made cookies and hot chocolate.”

“The theme is Home for Christmas,” Benitez said. “There are some people who are working during these busy times of the year with the holidays. We’d like to make a scene where inside an ambulance is like a home that’s waiting to come home to. Something warm and welcoming.”

Benitez and Miller were excited to do this not only for the community but for Hathaway as well. Both shared their admiration for how giving Hathaway is.

“Brian is a very giving person, especially last year,” Benitez said. “He helped out a lot of employees by giving retention bonuses so that some who were struggling could have a Christmas with their families that otherwise wouldn’t have happened.”

“He’s always a very giving person, so it’s kind of cool to help him and his brother-in-law Aaron, the other owner of Spirit, give back to the community as well this year,” Miller said.

Spirit EMS is very family-oriented and enjoys serving the community and doing what they can to support them. This project is a fun way for Spirit to show those around what they are all about.

“This is just one of many things that we do to support the community. Things like decorating an ambulance and bringing Santa to town allow people the opportunity to see some of the things we do as an EMS family,” Miller said.

Benitez encouraged people to come see the decorated ambulance that’s full of Christmas spirit.

“It doesn’t feel like you’re an outsider here,” Benitez said. “Even in the community, when you come into these doors, you feel very warm and welcome. We hope to do that this weekend.”

So, bring your kids to meet Santa and the wonderful team at Spirit for some Christmas joy this weekend and enjoy some presents and treats courtesy of the Spirit EMS family.