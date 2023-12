LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio has acknowledged its dean’s list for fall quarter 2023 for students in the College of Business.

Students must achieve a 3.5 GPA or better to be named to the dean’s list.

Named to the dean’s list were Ethan Matthew Keiser, Minster, Elibleu Jean Roetgerman, New Bremen, and Chloe Louise Vogel, Versailles.