City record

Police call log

TUESDAY

-9:13 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Fairmont Drive.

-5:28 p.m.: crime in progress. Alexander Frederick McCoy Sr., 27, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

-4:13 p.m.: burglary. Police responded to a past burglary in the 1000 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-2:39 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of East Court Street.

-11:18 a.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 300 block of West Russell Road.

-8:40 a.m.: summons. Brittany Ann McKee, 35, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for driving while under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

Fire, rescue log

TUESDAY

-5:40 to 8:06 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-12:28 a.m. to 9:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 14 calls.

SUNDAY

-12:31 a.m. to 11:02 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

-7:10 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

SATURDAY

-1:10 a.m. to 11:18 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 16 calls.

-7:46 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

FRIDAY

-5:29 a.m. to 9:27 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 13 calls.

-10:21 a.m. to 5:31 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.

-9:22 a.m.: odor investigation. Crews responded to one call.

THURSDAY

-7:09 a.m. to 11:53 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 13 calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell