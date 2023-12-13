County record

Crashes

Jeffrey David McCullough, 63, of New Knoxville, was cited with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired after deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 9 at 11 p.m.

McCullough was traveling westbound on Southland Road when he traveled off the left side of the roadway into a field. He continued into the yard of 9166 Southland Road and struck a tree and three pillars on the front porch of the residence. The vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• Taylor Audrey Ahlers, 25, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 4 at 11:02 p.m.

Ahlers was traveling eastbound on Kirkwood Road when she said she swerved to avoid a deer, causing her to travel left of center and off the road. She then struck a ditch and a utility pole. Ahlers was taken by Sidney EMS to Wilson Health with suspected minor injuries.

Sheriff’s call log

TUESDAY

-2 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 19000 block of East Shelby Road.

-1:40 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 2000 block of Fair Road.

MONDAY

-10:11 p.m.: intoxicated person. Deputies responded to an intoxicated person in the 3000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:41 p.m.: crash. The State Highway Patrol, deputies, Anna EMS and Sidney Fire responded to a crash with injuries involving a bus and an SUV in the area of County Road 25A and East Mason Road.

Village call log

MONDAY

-4:59 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Jackson Center Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of West Pike Street.

Fire, rescue log

TUESDAY

-2:48 a.m. to 9:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

MONDAY

-6:46 to 9:16 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell