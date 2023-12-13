Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Registration is now open to request free tickets to the U.S. Air Force Band of Flight holiday concerts scheduled for Dec. 19 and 20. The band will celebrate the holidays with a variety of classic holiday favorites in two performances at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, beginning at 7 p.m. each day. The concerts will take place in the museum’s second building and last approximately 70-90 minutes. Due to the popularity of these free concerts, tickets are required and limited to six tickets per person. Ticket requests can be made by visiting www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/. Paper tickets will not be issued this year. Requestors will receive a digital confirmation of their ticket request.

• Armstrong Air & Space Museum, Wapakoneta, will host its annual Holiday Lights display until Sunday, Jan. 7. The lights will be turned on at dusk each night. The displays are open and free to the public with a guest book and donation box located at the front entrance.

• National Museum of the United State Air Force’s free, hands-on, retro-futuristic experience titled Steampunk: A Fantastical Hands-On Adventure will be open for just three more weeks, through Dec. 10. Located in the museum’s 4th Building, Steampunk: A Fantastical Hands-On Adventure is free to all visitors and will be open during regular museum hours of 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily through Dec. 10.

• The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St., Dayton, presents CoSHOP Holiday 2023, a curated collection of over 500 holiday and winter-themed fine art and fine craft from select community-driven artists and benefitting the arts community and The Co. CoSHOP Holiday runs through Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Hours are Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Additional hours are Holly Days at The Arcade, Wednesday and Thursday, Dec, 6-7 open until 8 p.m. and Friday, Dec, 8, open until 9 p.m.

• Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland returns to the Newport Aquarium through Dec. 24. The adventure begins in the Surrounded by Sharks tank where visitors can talk with Santa while he’s diving underwater. Children will be able to make magical bubbles with their special Christmas wish inside.

• The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is honoring Coshocton’s advertising art history in a special exhibit, Advertising Art of Coshocton, through Dec. 31. The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and Sundays are free admission to Coshocton County residents. The museum is located at 300 N. Whitewoman St., in Historic Roscoe Village, Coshocton, Ohio. For more information, contact JHM at 740-622-8710 / email: [email protected], or visit the website at www.jhmuseum.org.

• Homeschool Nature Club for 5 – 11 year-old homeschooled students at Brukner Nature Center for a morning or afternoon of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month. Classes in the morning are from 10 a.m.-noon and afternoon from 1-3 p.m. Cost for BNC Members: $5 per child each month and nonmembers: $8 per child each month. Registration is required and payment is non-refundable. Call Monday – Friday at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]. For a list of topics and additional details, visit the website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/home-school-programs.html.

• Brukner Nature Center’s featured monthly vendor is Rosy Toes Designs. Lucy Chapman focuses on using natural fibers and repurposed materials that are both friendly to the environment and a joy to use. This year’s offerings include Christmas trees and birds created from recycled sweaters, as well as wet and needle felted leaf ornaments. Each piece is individually handcrafted and one of a kind. Prices range from $6 – $15. Chapman’s work can be found November and December at Brukner Nature Center. BNC Members receive a 10% discount.

• Country Legends Festival, part of the West Liberty Labor Day Festival, planned for Saturday, Aug. 31, at Lions Park in West Liberty. The lineup includes Tracy Lawrence, 10 p.m.; Diamond Rio, 8 p.m.; Chris Cagle, 6 p.m.; an Blackhawk, 4 p.m. Gates open at 3 p.m. The event raises money for local charities, nonprofits and local families dealing with medical expenses. Early bird tickets start at $64 for the day and are on sale now at www.clfestival.com. One dollar of every ticket sale goes to Tracy Lawrence’s nonprofit organization to help fight homelessness.

SATURDAY, DEC. 16

• Coffee With Comrades, The Waiting Room Coffee House, 121 E. North St., Sidney, 11 a.m. Connect with veterans and enjoy a cup of coffee.

• Miami Valley Veterans Museum Christmas Bazaar, 2855 W. Stanfield Road, Troy, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free admission. Goody bags free to the first 20 shoppers. Organizers are giving out “Shopping Bucks” to use at vendor booths. There’s also a 50-50 raffle.