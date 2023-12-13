Phelan offers internship/scholarships

VERSAILLES — Current college students are invited to apply for scholarships sponsored by Phelan Insurance Agency, Versailles. A paid internship may also be awarded in addition to the scholarships. The program honors the memory of former company chairman James B. Phelan, who died in 2015.

Applicants must be current college students who attended high school in Darke, Miami, Mercer, Shelby or Auglaize counties. Eligible majors include business, finance, marketing, accounting, insurance, or risk management. Students must have completed 2 years of college by Dec. 31, 2023.

One or more scholarships up to $5,000 will be awarded. A separate award includes a full-time paid internship at Phelan Insurance Agency, Versailles. Applications are available at www.darkecountyfoundation.org/scholars. Deadline to apply is Jan. 15, 2024.

For questions, contact the Darke County Foundation at 937-548-4673 or [email protected]. The Darke County Foundation is a community foundation dedicated to improving the lives of local residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts.