Commissioners request proposals for Healthy Aging Grant

By Charlotte Caldwell

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Commissioners authorized issuing a request for information (RFI) requesting proposals for projects to be funded through the Healthy Aging Grant within the county on Dec. 12.

According to the RFI, “Ohio House Bill 33 of the 135th General Assembly appropriated $40 million in state American Rescue Plan Act funds for Healthy Aging Grants through the Ohio Department of Aging. Each Board of County Commissioners in Ohio is a grant recipient. The grants are to be used to address social determinants of health and to foster improved quality of life for older Ohioans so they may remain in their homes and be connected to their communities, preserve their personal assets, and promote a healthy, independent, active lifestyle.”

Every Ohio county received $100,000 base funding and additional funding based on individuals 60 years and older; below poverty; and not on Medicaid in the county. Shelby County has 3,764 citizens, or 0.33 percent of the population, who fall under the additional funding category, so the county received an additional $199,695.32, according to the Healthy Aging County Allocation Data.

The grant funds must be used to provide services to adults 60 years old and older who were most impacted or disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic or its negative economic impacts. The county was encouraged to direct services to those older Ohioans who are low-or-moderate income, unemployed, or are experiencing food or housing insecurity.

Additionally, 20% percent of funds must be used to support food assistance services; 20% must be used to support housing assistance services; and 10% must be used to support internet access and digital literacy services. The funds cannot be used for capital expenditures, but can be used for ordinary repairs and maintenance to a home environment.

Those interested in applying must provide responses to the following:

• A restatement of the scope of work and grant guidelines to demonstrate the respondent’s understanding of the project and approach to the project;

• A brief narrative explaining the respondent’s background and experience in administering similar projects and/or programs and partnering with local governments;

• Description of the program and/or project the respondent would use the grant funding for and the impact on the community;

• Identify which of the Healthy Aging Grant guidelines the project and/or program falls under and describe how it would accomplish the goals of the program;

• An estimated project timeline including estimated project start and end dates and proposed date(s) for pre-project meeting with county;

• Indicate any experience with reporting requirements for federal funds, including American Rescue Plan Act funds;

• Point of contact information for respondent.

Fifty percent of grant funds must be obligated by March 31, 2024, and all grant funds must be obligated by June 30, 2024. All grant funds must be expended by Sept. 30, 2024.

All interested parties must submit the required information via email by Jan. 8, 2024, at 4 p.m. to Commissioner Tony Bornhorst at [email protected]. For the full RFI, visit https://co.shelby.oh.us/DocumentCenter/View/556/Healthy-Aging-Grant-RFI?bidId=. For more information about Healthy Aging Grants, visit https://aging.ohio.gov/care-and-living/healthy-aging.