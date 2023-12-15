Commissioners approve election for health department levy

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Commissioners passed a resolution declaring intent to proceed with an election for the renewal of the 0.3 mills tax levy for the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department on Dec. 5.

In the November 2023 election, a health department issue was on the ballot for the same renewal plus an increase of 0.3 mills for current expenses for providing and maintaining health services estimated at $772,577 annually over 10 years. This would have cost homeowners $21 for every $100,000 of property value. The levy accounts for nearly 33 percent of the health budget, according to an article about the levy from Oct. 17, 2023. According to the unofficial results on election night, the levy failed with 6,965 voters for the levy and 9,563 voters against the levy.

The commissioners also approved the vacation of a portion of Center Street (Township Road 1023) and an alley in Perry Township (Pemberton) on Nov. 28.

Payment of weekly expenditures between Nov. 16 and Dec. 12 were approved totaling $983,528.56 (Nov. 16), $776,900.44 (Nov. 21), and $2,525,054.66 (Nov. 30). The engineer’s fund and capital improvement fund each received $168,113.94 in sales tax revenue.