Commissioners receive Decades of Dedication: County Governance Award

Shelby County Commissioners Robert Guillozet, Julie Ehemann and Tony Bornhorst received the he Decades of Dedication: County Governance Award for serving the county for 10 years each. Shown with the commissioners is outgoing CCAO President Glenn Miller.

COLUMBUS – Shelby County Commissioners Tony Bornhorst, Julie Ehemann and Robert Guillozet were honored at the 2023 CCAO Annual Business Meeting for serving Shelby County for 10 years. The Decades of Dedication: County Governance Award honors county commissioners, county executives, and county council members at milestone benchmarks of service each decade.

“CCAO launched this recognition program to illuminate remarkable years of service and enduring commitment of these extraordinary individuals who shape the future of our counties,” said CCAO Executive Director Cheryl Subler. “We are grateful for the dedicated work of the Shelby County Commissioners and all of their fellow honorees for giving much of their life, energy and passion to make their county a wonderful place to call home. While the Shelby County Commissioners have each exceeded 10 years of service, our new recognition program will follow them as they continue their work.”

Ehemann said, “I have been truly blessed to work with my fellow Commissioners, Bob and Tony. It was an honor for all of us to receive this recognition for our service. We will continue to work on numerous projects and initiatives to ensure Shelby County is a great place to work and raise a family.”

Guillozet added, “It has truly been a great honor and pleasure to work for the people of Shelby County. The great co-operation between all of our elected officials is unmatched anywhere else in our great state of Ohio allowing us to get many things accomplished. We most assuredly have a great place to live, work, play, and raise a family, right here in Shelby County!”

During their years of service, Bornhorst, Ehemann and Guillozet have led innovative projects and secured vital funding in the realms of economic development, protecting children and supporting families, vital infrastructure including water and sewer services, and more.