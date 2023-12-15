I-75 work planned

SIDNEY– Two construction projects are anticipated to affect state highways in Shelby County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Visit the ODOT website and OHGO.com for travel updates.

Interstate 75 Lane Closure – Expect a single lane closure on I-75 South at SR 47 from 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17. Crews will be completing repairs on the bridge deck.

Interstate 75 Lane Closure – I-75 will be subject to short-term (15-minute) intermittent periods of full closure between the Shelby/Auglaize County Line and Lock Two Road from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21. Traffic will be maintained in a rolling roadblock with law enforcement officers. Crews will be completing overhead work.