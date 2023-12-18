City record

Crashes

Carson Andrew Fogt, 19, of Jackson Center, was cited with opening doors on the side available to traffic after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 15 at 3:56 p.m.

Fogt was parked on Sycamore Avenue and Jason Charles Hill, 49, of Piqua, was traveling northbound on Sycamore Avenue. Fogt opened the driver’s side door as Hill was passing and the door struck Hill.

• Raynee Kessler, 16, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 15 at 2:43 p.m.

Kessler was traveling northbound on Fourth Avenue approaching the intersection of West Court Street. Lisa Jo Guyett, 60, of Sidney, was traveling southbound on Fourth Avenue approaching the intersection. Kessler attempted to turn left onto West Court Street in front of Guyett, causing a collision. The vehicle Kessler was driving was towed by Wrecker’s Towing and Guyett’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing. Guyett had suspected minor injuries but was not evaluated by an EMS agency or taken to a medical facility.

• Julia Anne Kraner, 64, of Celina, was cited with driving within lanes/continuous lines of traffic after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 15 at 11:50 a.m.

Kraner was traveling northbound on Wapakoneta Avenue in the right lane and Rickie L. Davis, 59, of Sidney, was riding a motorcycle in the left lane. Kraner attempted to change lanes and struck Davis. Davis was evaluated by Sidney EMS for suspected minor injuries but refused transport to a medical facility.

Police call log

MONDAY

-8:59 a.m.: menacing. Police received a report of menacing.

-12:54 a.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 800 block of East Court Street.

SUNDAY

-11:46 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Foraker Avenue.

-10:20 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 1000 block of East Court Street.

-9:44 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 800 block of East Court Street.

-7:36 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 2000 block of Fair Road.

-6:05 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 700 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-3:29 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of Oak Avenue.

-3:07 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-3:03 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of East North Street and North Ohio Avenue.

-2 p.m.: summons. Dwayne A. Brown, 69, of Dayton, received a summons to appear in court for theft.

-1:44 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 700 block of South Vandemark Road.

-1:19 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-9:03 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Millcreek Road.

-7:43 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-2:57 a.m.: shooting. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.

-1:57 a.m.: crime in progress. Travis Wayne Teasley, 47, of Sidney, was arrested for criminal trespassing.

-1:44 a.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 300 block of North Ohio Avenue.

SATURDAY

-11:52 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Chestnut Avenue.

-10:27 p.m.: shooting. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the area of Fourth Avenue and Countryside Street.

-8:38 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of Oak Avenue.

-8:36 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-5:40 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of East Court Street.

-4:26 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 1000 block of Amherst Drive.

-4:21 p.m.: counterfeiting. Police responded to counterfeit money in the 400 block of West Russell Road.

-3:31 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 400 block of East Court Street.

-8:17 a.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-3:14 a.m.: warrant. Zoe Makenzee Lashell Dale, 24, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:13 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 800 block of East Parkwood Street.

-1:40 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 400 block of North Miami Avenue.

FRIDAY

-6:13 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle at mile marker 90 on Interstate 75.

-4:17 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 800 block of East Court Street.

-3:56 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 600 block of Sycamore Avenue.

-2:43 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of West Court Street and Fourth Avenue.

-1:50 p.m.: crime in progress. Alama Diomande, 70, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

-11:50 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell