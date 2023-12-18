County record

Crashes

Payten E. Ivey, 22, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 15 at 9:45 a.m.

Ivey was traveling westbound on state Route 47 behind Maria J. Ostendorf, 36, of Sidney. Ostendorf attempted to turn left onto Lindsey Road when Ivey rear-ended her. Ivey’s vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing and Ostendorf’s vehicle was towed by Meyer’s Towing. Ivey was evaluated by Fort Loramie EMS for possible injuries but was not transported to a medical facility.

• John C. Huelsman, 63, of Chickasaw, was cited with assured clear distance after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 15 at 6:59 a.m.

Huelsman was traveling southbound on state Route 29 behind Allison E. Davis, 24, of St. Marys, when Huelsman rear-ended Davis. The vehicle Davis was driving was towed by Mantor’s Towing and she was evaluated by Anna EMS for suspected minor injuries but was not transported to a medical facility.

Sheriff’s call log

SUNDAY

-1:59 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 30 block of East Park Street in Fort Loramie.

FRIDAY

-10:21 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Personnel responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of state Route 47 and Fort Recovery Road.

-5:02 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 2000 block of Versailles Road in Russia.

-3:30 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 8000 block of Pasco Montra Road.

-4:36 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 9000 block of state Route 29.

-1:40 a.m.: prowlers. Deputies responded to prowlers in the 18000 block of state Route 47.

THURSDAY

-4:54 p.m.: crash. Deputies and Fort Loramie Police responded to a property damage crash in the 500 block of South Main Street in Fort Loramie.

Village call log

FRIDAY

-9:43 a.m.: crash. Fort Loramie EMS and Fire responded to a crash with injuries in the area of state Route 47 and Lindsey Road.

-6:56 a.m.: crash. Anna EMS responded to a property damage crash in the 9000 block of state Route 29.

Fire, rescue log

SUNDAY

-5:18 a.m. to 12:03 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

SATURDAY

-11:15 a.m. to 3:02 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

-7:36 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

FRIDAY

-11:07 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Crews responded to one call.

-1:09 a.m. to 10:35 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-9:21 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell