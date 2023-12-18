Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Dec. 10-16

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to four emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s two fewer calls than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington, excluding the village of Russia.

All four patients were transported from the scene. Spirit EMS was assisted by CareFlight at two scenes for the week involving trauma patients. One was for a patient who suffered a fall at a construction site and the other was for reported burns. Russia Fire first responders and Shelby County deputies assisted at the scene of the fall, while Houston firefighters helped set up a landing zone for the patient who suffered burns. Both patients were flown to the Level 1 trauma center at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. The two other patients transported for the week were taken by Spirit EMS to Wilson Health in Sidney and Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls this week.

Dec. 3-9

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to six emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s one fewer call than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington, excluding the village of Russia.

Four of the six patients were transported from the scene. Two patients refused transport after an evaluation by EMS personnel. Spirit EMS was assisted by Shelby and Miami County responders at the scene of an injury crash that occurred at the intersection of state Route 48 and Miami-Shelby West. Among those responders were Covington Fire and EMS, Russia Fire, Miami County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. CareFlight responded to the scene and transported one patient to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. Spirit EMS was assisted at two other scenes for the week by Russia Fire and Shelby County deputies.

Of the four patients transported for the week, two were transported to Wilson Health in Sidney, one was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, and one was transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton aboard CareFlight.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls this week.