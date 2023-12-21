Ohio Dominican University dean’s list

COLUMBUS — Ohio Dominican University has named 274 students to its 2023 fall semester dean’s list.

Among those included on the list are Nikane Ambos, of Botkins, Madelyn Fearon, of Greenville, and Michael Powers, of West Mansfield.

