Fair Board updated on new livestock complex

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Fair Board discussed the multi-livestock complex, the raffle, and Hall of Fame members, among other topics, at a meeting on Dec. 20.

Derek McCracken presented the fundraising timeline for the new multi-livestock complex. The committee in charge of this campaign has been meeting once a month since August and has created a four tier donor system. The first two tiers of donors are being presented privately to corporations – the tier one donor has naming rights for the new building. The tier three and four donors will be presented beginning in May and will be available to the general public. The committee is discussing the options for donor recognition at these two levels. The committee is also applying for grants to help fund this complex, which is expected to cost around $2.8 million.

McCracken said they are also working on getting stamped engineering drawings for the building. Garmann-Miller gave them a rendering and feasibility study, but they need a stamped drawing to move forward. They are looking at various local companies who can provide the stamped drawing.

The plans for the multi-livestock complex are scheduled to be completed by the end of July 2024, they expect for construction to begin in August 2025 and plan for the complex to be complete in time for the 2026 Shelby County Fair.

The 2024 raffle was finalized. It will be called the Shelby County Fair Grand Giveaway. Tickets will be $20 available beginning in the spring – potentially as early as after the January meeting. Tickets will be available to anyone over 18 years old. Prizes will be in tiers starting at 1,000 tickets sold and the drawing will be held on July 27 at the fair. If only 1,000 tickets are sold, the prizes include $3,000, a long gun safe, an ammo crate, a pit boss pellet smoker and a Winchester shotgun. If 2,000 tickets are sold, an additional prize of a Polaris Sportman will be added. If 3,000 tickets are sold, an additional prize of a Polaris RZR will be added. For every 500 tickets beyond 3,000, there will be three additional cash prizes added for $2,500, $1,500, and $1,000.

Tickets will be available from board members and at Bob’s Cycle Repair. They can be sold during the fair as well, up through the drawing on July 27. The board will post progress on social media and on the electronic billboard so that people are aware of how many tickets are sold and what level prizes are available.

Moving the wash racks to outside by the hog barn will be done by Wells Brothers and will begin in the spring after the campers are moved out of storage and the camping for the eclipse is over. The Fire Marshall approved the wash station to block the fire lane, as long as it was temporary during the fair and could be moved out of the fire lane the rest of the year.

The board also asked for a volunteer to head the project to place pens where the wash racks are currently and to order the missing gates. This will be done after the campers are moved out of storage.

The board approved a motion to increase the cost of 2024 camping by $50 for campers who register after April 1.

The board also asked for executive committee nominations. The executive committee will be voted on in January. At the January meeting the board will also discuss any member who wants to move to a different committee.

The board discussed the possibility of having vendors offer Senior Day discounts on Senior Day. Many vendors were receptive to this idea.

The contract for the digital sign was voted to renew. Bill Clark, the board secretary, stressed that while the sign is not generating the income they hoped, it does help sell sponsorship packages and is bringing in revenue that way.

The Fair Board also voted to replace the current office safe with a fire safe with a cost of $699.

The possibility of bringing back the paging booth was brought up. Katie Hughes, 4-H educator, brought up the concern that the 4-H students were already busy with their current fair jobs and fair projects and is unsure if they can handle more during fair week. Hughes also reminded the board that the rule change meeting is Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. in the extension office.

One director who was unable to attend the November meeting was sworn in to his position to fill Washington Township’s spot which was made available when Eric Gardner stepped down as president. This leaves an opening for an at-large position, which will be voted on at the January meeting.

The board held a secret vote and selected three Hall of Fame members for 2024. These new members will be Ivan Zorn, Wells Family and John Regula.

The next fair board meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office.