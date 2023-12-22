Minster Council recognizes mayor, council member

MINSTER — Minster Village Council finish up end-of-the year legislation at the their last meeting of 2023 and to thank two of their own for their service during its Monday, Dec. 19 meeting.

Mayor Dennis Kitzmiller and Council member Tom Herkenhoff were awarded a plaque recognizing their years of service to the village of Minster. Also, a resolution was approved, reading into the council records the many ways the two men served the village. Kitzmiller served 10 years as a council member and 28 years as mayor. Herkenhoff had served as a council member for 28 years.

Both were defeated during the general election to be reelected to council.

In other news, council approved an ordinance for a 3% across-the-board pay increase for all Minster administrative employees.

Third and final readings were approved for:

• An ordinance authorizing the execution of the 2023 WASG Power Pool Participant Schedule with American Municipal Power, Inc.

• A resolution authorizing the mayor to execute necessary paperwork to have the village of Minster join the Western Ohio Rural Planning Organization.

• An ordinance consenting to and cooperating with the Ohio Director of Transportation for the State Route 66 Crosswalk Project near Main and 7th streets.

By emergency vote, by-passing three readings, they approved:

• An ordinance amending Chapter 39 of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Minster regarding municipal income tax.

Council also approved ordinance’s authorizing a contract for income tax collection services with the city of St. Marys.

Village Administrator Don Harrod reported on several village projects. He said Fenson Contracting continues to work on Sixth Street. Currently, they are working on the storm

sewer alongside Nidec’s new addition and he said they should finish the storm sewer work this week.

Crews from H.A. Dorsten continue to work on the new addition at the police department. Crews have started installing the trusses for the roof. Within the next week or so, crews will finish the exterior walls and start the wall and roof sheeting. Early last week, he said they met with Garmann and Miller to talk about furniture for the building.

Harrod said the parks department had another successful event, welcoming Santa into the village on Dec. 9, with great attendance and weather for the event.

Crews from the public works department are going through out town and sealing cracks in various streets, he said. They will continue to do this until all the material that we have purchased is used.

The new water tower was put into service last week after passing all of the bacteria testing. Crews are still working on finishing up the telemetry and installing the SCADA system. In related news, Issler is planning on removing the old water tower starting on Dec. 20. Equipment is expected to be moved onto the site on the 19th and the company plans on removing the tower on the 20th, weather permitting. He did note that during that time, a portion of North Ohio Street will be closed to traffic. Work is expected to be done on the 21st.

The third phase of the solar field construction has been completed, with the third phase been placed in service on Dec. 14. After the first of the year, he said they will be working with Eitri Foundry in promoting the community solar program.

The village offices will be closed on Dec. 25-26 for the Christmas holiday and again on Jan. 1 for the New Year holiday.

He said that, according to Rumpke’s website, garbage pickup will be delayed one day the week of Christmas and the week of New Year’s. That means those who normally have their garbage picked up on Thursday will have it picked up on Friday and those who have it picked up on Friday will have it collected on Saturday during those two weeks.

Council approved village of receipts $1,591,808.70 last month and invoices of $ 542,940.91.

