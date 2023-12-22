Prospective candidates file petitions for 2024 primary election

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has announced that 21 prospective candidates have met the Dec. 20’s deadline to file petitions seeking to appear on Ohio’s March 19 primary ballot.

Nine candidates filed paperwork to seek partisan nominations for president of the United States; five candidates filed to seek partisan nominations for the office of United States Senator; and seven candidates filed petitions to run for justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. As of Wednesday’s deadline, candidates who have submitted paperwork for review are:

• Presidential: Republicans Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Donald Trump and Ryan Binkley, and Democrats Joe Biden, Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson.

• US Senate: Republicans Matt Dolan, Frank LaRose, Bernie Moreno and Doug Stuart, and Democrat Sherrod Brown.

Supreme Court: Republicans Joseph Deters, Dan Hawkins and Megan Shanahan, and DemocratsMichael Donnelly, Lisa Forbes, Terri Jamison and Melody Stewart.

Upon review, the petitions will now be sent to the relevant county boards of elections to verify the accuracy of the signatures. The boards will then return those results to the Secretary of State’s office by Jan. 2, 2024. The Secretary of State’s office then has until Jan. 9, 2024, to certify the official ballots for the March 19 election. Absentee voting for military and overseas citizens casting a ballot in Ohio’s presidential primary election will begin in a little over six weeks on Feb. 2, 2024.