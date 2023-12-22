UVMC Foundation offers free community health screenings

TROY – The Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) Foundation has partnered with the Miami County Foundation, the Troy Foundation, and the Piqua Community Foundation to host free monthly health screenings at locations across Miami County.

The free screenings include blood pressure and glucose checks provided by Premier Community Health nurses.

Locations and times include:

• Covington Library, 102 Spring St., Covington, Second Tuesday of the month, 9–10:45 a.m.

• Tipp Monroe Community Services, 3 E. Main St., Tipp City, second Tuesday of the month, 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

• YWCA Piqua, 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua, second Wednesday of the month, 10–11 a.m.

• Piqua Seniors, 307 W. High St., Piqua, first Friday of the month, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

• Lincoln Community Center, 110 Ash St., Troy, second Friday of the month, 9–11 a.m.

• Troy Senior Citizens, 133 N. Market St., Troy, second Friday of the month, 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

• Milton-Union Seniors, 435 W. Hamilton St., West Milton, fourth Friday of the month, 10:30 a.m.–noon

Regular health screenings are critical in helping prevent and detect chronic health conditions, including heart disease and diabetes. According to Miami County Public Health, heart disease and diabetes are prevalent in Miami County.

“We are pleased to be able to provide these screenings for our community,” said Duanna Osting, president of the UVMC Foundation. “These simple health checks to monitor blood pressure and glucose levels can help identify conditions that, if left untreated, can contribute to increased risk of heart attack, stroke, diabetes, and other health problems.”

“Offering these at convenient locations in the community allows health care professionals to engage with the community at a time and place that is easily accessible,” said Sumayyah Shermadou, MPH, CHES, program manager at Premier Community Health.

“High blood pressure is known as a silent killer,” explained Shermadou. “Oftentimes, those who have high blood pressure don’t realize they have it because they don’t experience or show any symptoms. This program aims to detect and address these health risks early on, helping people to take control of their health and prevent potentially life-threatening complications.”

Health insurance is not required for the screenings thanks to donor support from the UVMC Foundation and its partners.

For more information about free health screenings, visit www.premierhealth.com/news-and-events/health-education-and-screenings.