Work set for Jan. 7

SIDNEY – The Ohio Department of Transportation has one project planned in Shelby County next week. All work is weather permitting. Visit the ODOT website and OHGO.com for travel updates.

Interstate 75 Lane Closure – I-75 will be subject to short-term (15-minute) intermittent periods of full closure between the Shelby/Auglaize County Line and Lock Two Road from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7. Traffic will be maintained in a rolling roadblock with law enforcement officers. Crews will be completing overhead work.