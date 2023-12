BEXLEY, OH (12/21/2023)— Capital University has announced its president’s list, dean’s list and provost list honorees for the fall 2023 semester.

Named to the president’s list was Shannon O’Donnell, of Sidney.

Named to the dean’s list was Lyndi Hemmelgarn, of Minster.

Named to the provost’s list honorees was Zayne Brewer, of Port Jefferson.