Donors deck the hall at St. Michael’s Hall

Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst donates blood during a blood drive at St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie. Courtesy photo Santa Claus talks with Jill Spicer as she donates blood at Sacred Heart Church in McCartyville. Courtesy photo Courtesy photo Matt Koverman receives a Christmas treat from Santa Claus while he donates blood at Sacred Heart. Courtesy photo

FORT LORAMIE – The final days before Christmas are a vital time to strengthen the regional blood supply with the challenges of the holidays ahead, and Shelby County donors shouldered a big share of the load.

The Dec. 19 St. Michael’s Hall blood drive in Fort Loramie totaled 209 donors, including 168 whole blood donations and 16 platelet and plasma donors. Despite coming just one day later, the Sacred Heart Parish Knights of Columbus holiday blood drive totaled 77 donors, including 63 whole blood donations and five platelet and plasma donors. St. Michael’s and Sacred Heart combined for 286 donors.

“I think it’s important any time of year,” said St. Michael’s blood drive coordinator Jane Poeppelman. “But what a great gift for Christmas. I’m really proud of the Fort Loramie people. When they get the call to help, they come. It’s true of all Shelby County. We’re happy to do it and feel good about it.”

“I’m happy,” said Sacred Heart KOC blood drive coordinator Dave Poeppelman. “Shelby County makes us proud by carrying the weight for the area.”

St. Michael’s Hall hosts six blood Solvita blood drives per year, all sponsored by the Fort Loramie American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, the Fort Loramie Community Service Club, St. Michael’s Church, and the St. Michael’s Knights of St. John.

Jo Ratterman, Elizabeth Larger and Rose Meyer enjoyed snacks after donating together at St. Michael’s.

“I’m supposed to be at a Christmas party right now,” said Jo. “There’s a work party and one with friends. I’m definitely not doing both. I skipped the work one and said, ‘I’m going to give blood.’”

“My dad always donated blood,” said Elizabeth. “I used to pick him up and we’d go. He passed away a few years ago. It was important to him and it’s important to me, so I keep doing it.”

Neighbors Lindsey Schmiesing and Janet Siegel donated side by side. “One of my goals is to get in here more often,” said Lindsey. “They schedule it, and I know I’ll be here,” said Janet. “It’s my hometown so it’s nice.”

Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst made his 134th lifetime donation. He and fellow commissioner Bob Guillozet will retire from the commission at the end of their terms in 2024.

“Bob and I came in together and we’ll go out together,” said Bornhorst. Both combined their civil service with a dedication for donating blood.

“Everybody’s time schedule is really busy this time of year,” said Bornhorst. “Plus, the sickness part and the grey, cold days with the change of weather. People are busy. Accidents and the bad things that happen to people; You wish they wouldn’t happen, but they do, and you need the blood to be there.”

Sacred Heart Parish

“It’s the perfect Christmas gift,” said Tom Albers as he donated at the Sacred Heart holiday blood drive. “Everybody needs it, and nobody knows who it came from.”

The Knights of Columbus blood drive is a Christmas week tradition in McCartyville. Albers served as blood drive coordinator for 19 years before passing the torch to fellow KOC member Dave Poeppelman and his wife Denise in 2019.

Dave steered the blood drive through the pandemic and changes in the blood drive schedule.

Dave, Denise, and her brother Ron Bruns donated Wednesday. They remembered when Dave’s dad was fighting blood cancer and received transfusions. “That got us and the family into donating,” Dave said.

“It’s giving back,” said McCartyville donor Amanda Seigle who began donating platelets after her husband was diagnosed with cancer. “We know it’s a special time of year. It’s giving a gift that doesn’t cost you anything. It’s life. You start off the Christmas holiday with giving blood.”

The holiday blood drive tradition includes an appearance by “Santa Claus” Jim Goettemoeller. He announced his arrival with a loud, “Ho, ho, ho!” then began visiting donors and handing out candy canes, bags of candy, or lumps of candy “coal.”

“For 44 years I’ve played Santa,” said Goettemoeller. “It’s a good feeling. My heart is very filled with joy.”

The Sacred Heart Christmas week blood drive brings together families and friends, young and old, with anticipation for the holiday.

“I’m home for a couple of days,” said Matthew Hubbard who is from Sidney, works in Columbus, and donates only at Shelby County blood drives. “I work Friday and will be home for Christmas. This worked out well today.”

Donors needed during holiday time: Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.