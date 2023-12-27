City record

Crashes

Ashley Osysko, 38, of Jackson Center, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 26 at 7:18 p.m.

Torrey Hutchinson, 46, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street and stopped at the red light at the intersection of Wayfarer Lane. Osysko was behind Hutchinson and rear-ended him.

• Timothy Scott Leach, 68, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 25 at 8:45 p.m.

Leach was backing out of a driveway on Wilson Avenue when he struck a parked vehicle owned by Melvin Roy Metz, of Sidney.

• Danny Herron, 78, of Piqua, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 24 at 3:31 p.m.

Herron was behind Ethel Benson, 66, of Sidney, traveling westbound on state Route 47. Benson stopped in traffic and Herron rear-ended her.

• Margaret S. Middlestetter, 56, of Piqua, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 11:10 a.m.

Middlestetter was behind Leonard C. Pittman, 57, of Vandalia, traveling westbound on West Court Street. Pittman stopped at the red light at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Middlestetter rear-ended him. Middlestetter’s vehicle was towed by Marshall’s Towing.

• John M. Huddleston, 48, of Lewistown, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 22 at 3:33 p.m.

Huddleston was traveling southbound on North Ohio Avenue in the right lane and Ranaya Jolene Conrad, 21, of Sidney, was traveling in the left lane. Huddleston attempted to turn left onto Washington Street in front of Conrad, causing a collision.

• Richard Allen Workman, 60, of Troy, was cited with right of way at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 20 at 4:41 p.m.

Workman was stopped at the stop sign on Mount Vernon Place and Cathleen E. Knisley, 50, of Sidney, was traveling southbound on Buckeye Avenue. Workman attempted to turn left in front of Knisley, causing a collision.

• Lance Brandyberry, 32, of DeGraff, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 19 at 3:08 p.m.

Brandyberry pulled out of a parking spot on North Main Avenue and struck a parked car owned by Noah N. Adkins, of Sidney.

Police call log

WEDNESDAY

-9:45 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 100 block of Pike Street.

-7:43 a.m.: recovered property. Police recovered stolen property or a vehicle in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-7:07 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Michigan Street.

TUESDAY

-9:07 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of South Stolle Avenue.

-7:32 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of North Pomeroy Avenue and West North Street.

-7:18 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Wayfarer Lane and Michigan Street.

-5:30 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 400 block of East Court Street.

-4:31 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Park Street and Fair Oaks Drive.

-2:40 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-1:10 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-12:36 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 300 block of East Parkwood Street.

-9 a.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

-3:01 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-2:40 a.m.: warrant. Jennifer S. White, 40, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

MONDAY

-8:45 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 600 block of Wilson Avenue.

-4:44 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 600 block of Highland Avenue.

-10:30 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-12:58 a.m.: shooting. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the 1000 block of Whipp Road.

-12:51 a.m.: crime in progress. Edward J. Middlemiss, 46, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

SUNDAY

-8:30 p.m.: warrant. Leslie A. Kuba, 59, was arrested on a warrant.

-7:06 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to past breaking and entering in the 800 block of South Main Avenue.

-6:18 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of Helen Court.

-5:19 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-4:18 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-3:34 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-8:40 a.m.: crime in progress. Nicholas Ryan Inman, 39, of Sidney, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

-7:53 a.m.: assault. Police responded to an assault in progress in the 900 block of Michigan Street.

-2:58 a.m.: crime in progress. Stephanie Nicole Jones, 32, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

-2:22 a.m.: burglary. Police responded to a burglary in progress in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-12:43 a.m.: crime in progress. Shawn M. Abner, 49, of Sidney, was arrested for trespassing and obstructing official business.

SATURDAY

-10:30 p.m.: crime in progress. Sabastian Edward Caudill, 31, was arrested for trespassing.

-7:49 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-7:39 p.m.: crime in progress. Kiara Shailyn Bundy, 24, of Port Jefferson, was arrested for domestic violence.

-5:32 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Wapakoneta Avenue and West Russell Road.

-3:30 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of East Poplar Street.

-2:40 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 400 block of East Russell Road.

-1:33 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-1:04 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Broadway Avenue.

-11:10 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of South Walnut Avenue and West Court Street.

-10:29 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 300 block of Michigan Street.

FRIDAY

-9:27 p.m.: crime in progress. Arthur Edward Becerra Jr., 59, of Sidney, was arrested for aggravated menacing and domestic violence.

-8:25 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-8:19 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

-7:57 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 300 block of South Main Avenue.

-5:46 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-3:51 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

-3:33 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of North Ohio Avenue and Washington Street.

-3:17 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

-2:47 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

-1:07 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 100 block of North Main Avenue.

-1:05 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-12:59 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 1000 block of Cinnamon Ridge Lane.

-11:28 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of East Russell Road.

-4:38 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Fair Oaks Drive.

-4:26 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Clinton Avenue.

-4:06 a.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 800 block of East Court Street.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell