County record

Crashes

No one was cited after deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 12:48 a.m.

Hayden Charles Westerbeck, 17, of Sidney, was traveling southbound on Lochard Road when he over-corrected to miss a deer and went into a ditch on the right side of the roadway. The vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• No one was cited after deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 22 at 9:47 p.m.

Colson Clarence Elliott, 16, of Anna, was traveling northbound on Dawson Road when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road, causing him to travel off the right side of the roadway and roll approximately three times. The car came to rest on the right side. The vehicle was towed by Meyer’s Towing.

• No one was cited after deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 21 at 2:40 p.m.

Nancy L. Vonderhuevel, 78, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Schenk Road approaching the intersection of Lindsey Road. Christine A. Loraine, 58, of Sidney, was stopped at the stop sign on Lindsey Road at the intersection. Both Vonderhuevel and Loraine entered the intersection at the same time and collided.

Sheriff’s call log

TUESDAY

-7:40 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 10000 block of Schenk Road.

MONDAY

-6:26 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the 300 block of Elizabeth Street in Russia.

Fire, rescue log

TUESDAY

-2:42 a.m. to 1:08 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

MONDAY

-8:52 to 8:54 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell