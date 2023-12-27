Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Armstrong Air & Space Museum, Wapakoneta, will host its annual Holiday Lights display until Sunday, Jan. 7. The lights will be turned on at dusk each night. The displays are open and free to the public with a guest book and donation box located at the front entrance.

• The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is honoring Coshocton’s advertising art history in a special exhibit, Advertising Art of Coshocton, through Dec. 31. The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and Sundays are free admission to Coshocton County residents. The museum is located at 300 N. Whitewoman St., in Historic Roscoe Village, Coshocton, Ohio. For more information, contact JHM at 740-622-8710 / email: [email protected], or visit the website at www.jhmuseum.org.

• Homeschool Nature Club for 5 – 11 year-old homeschooled students at Brukner Nature Center for a morning or afternoon of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month. Classes in the morning are from 10 a.m.-noon and afternoon from 1-3 p.m. Cost for BNC Members: $5 per child each month and nonmembers: $8 per child each month. Registration is required and payment is non-refundable. Call Monday – Friday at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]. For a list of topics and additional details, visit the website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/home-school-programs.html.

• Brukner Nature Center’s featured monthly vendor is Rosy Toes Designs. Lucy Chapman focuses on using natural fibers and repurposed materials that are both friendly to the environment and a joy to use. This year’s offerings include Christmas trees and birds created from recycled sweaters, as well as wet and needle felted leaf ornaments. Each piece is individually handcrafted and one of a kind. Prices range from $6 – $15. Chapman’s work can be found November and December at Brukner Nature Center. BNC Members receive a 10% discount.

• Brukner Nature Center’s River’s Edge Explorers. Pre-registration is underway for the seasonal program designed for 12 – 17 year-old homeschooled students. Dates for the 2023-24 school year are Wednesday, March 6; and Wednesday, May 1 from 2–4 p.m. at the River’s Edge Wildlife Preserve – this is a drop-off program. Cost for BNC Members is $5 per child each month and nonmembers are $8 per child each month. Pre-register by calling 937-698-6493 or emailing [email protected].

• Registration is open for the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s Fitness Under the Wings, taking place each Saturday in January from 8 – 9 a.m. at the museum. Participants can choose from a free Yoga class or take an indoor walk through the museum galleries. The program is free and open to the public. Yoga classes will be presented by Indigo Yoga and are suitable for all skill levels. Must be aged 12 or older. Participants should bring a yoga mat and water bottle. Space is limited and advanced registration is encouraged. Visit https://fb.me/e/35tXxlfMb for more information and to register. Those who prefer to walk can get their steps in with a walk through the museum galleries. All walkers will be able to participate in a “Walker’s Challenge” with one winner chosen each week to receive free entry into an Air Force Marathon event, including in-person and virtual events (relays and Tailwind Trot excluded). Strollers are welcome and water bottles are encouraged. No pets, other than service animals, are permitted. Museum walkers do not need to register, and the activity is open to all ages. This event is made possible by generous support from the Air Force Museum Foundation.

• Country Legends Festival, part of the West Liberty Labor Day Festival, planned for Saturday, Aug. 31, at Lions Park in West Liberty. The lineup includes Tracy Lawrence, 10 p.m.; Diamond Rio, 8 p.m.; Chris Cagle, 6 p.m.; an Blackhawk, 4 p.m. Gates open at 3 p.m. The event raises money for local charities, nonprofits and local families dealing with medical expenses. Early bird tickets start at $64 for the day and are on sale now at www.clfestival.com. One dollar of every ticket sale goes to Tracy Lawrence’s nonprofit organization to help fight homelessness.

SATURDAY, DEC. 30

• Darke County Singles New Year’s Dance, at Greenville VFW, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville. Pre-sale tickets are $15 per person Cover charge is $20 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the dance planned for 8-11 p.m. The band will be Triple Nickle. The ticket includes a meal. Contact Lori or Don to get tickets before the day of the dance. Additional food will be available, along with a 50-50 drawing, door prizes and instant tickets. All singles or couples are welcome. You must be 21 years of age to attend.