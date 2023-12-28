Jackson Center BOE approves president, assistant track coach

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Board of Education agreed to make Julie DeVine president until the 2024 president is confirmed and approved Daniel McPherson as assistant track coach at a meeting on Dec. 18.

The board also approved the following:

• A fundraiser by the middle school student council to sell T-shirts in the spring during the upcoming solar eclipse;

• Three FFA students going to Columbus for an overnight leadership conference on Jan. 13 and 14;

• The treasurer to pay dues in order to join the Ohio School Boards Association and receive their services for 2024;

• The process to select two Jackson Center graduating seniors (5 percent of the class) to receive a renewable, $5,000 per year scholarship from the Ohio governor’s office;

• The treasurer’s finance report.

The next board meeting will be held on Jan. 15, 2024, at 7 p.m.