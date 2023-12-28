Minster Bank employees donate to Veteran Services

Minster Bank Sidney Branch Manager Rhonda Keister, left, and Minster Bank Sidney Relationship Banker Amy Gallimore, right, give a check to Shelby County Veteran Services Executive Director Chris North, center, after Minster Bank employees raised money for Veteran Services through their Casual for a Cause program. Courtesy photo

MINSTER – In November, the employees of Minster Bank raised funds in support of the Shelby County Veteran Services through the Casual for a Cause program, showcasing their commitment to honoring and aiding local veterans in need.

The Casual for a Cause movement, a hallmark of Minster Bank’s corporate culture, allows employees to dress informally in exchange for voluntary contributions toward charitable causes. The November non-profit was recommended by Sidney branch employee, Amy Gallimore.

“My husband’s uncle is a veteran and I believe in the services and resources they provide to our community,” Gallimore said.

Shelby County Veteran Services plays an integral role in assisting veterans by providing essential resources, support, and advocacy. The donation made by Minster Bank employees underscores their gratitude and respect for the sacrifices made by veterans in service to their country.

“Our employees’ active participation in the Casual for a Cause program epitomizes our commitment to community welfare. We believe in the Shelby County Veteran Services mission and are proud to make this contribution to their efforts,” said Angie Bruns, the human resource manager at Minster Bank.

Participating in Casual for a Cause isn’t merely about dressing down; it’s about uplifting the community, fostering a culture of empathy, and making a tangible difference in the lives of others.

This donation reaffirms Minster Bank’s dedication to supporting local initiatives and embracing its role as a responsible corporate citizen.

