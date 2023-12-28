Out of the past

125 years

December 28, 1898

The Sidney Kids defeated the Fountain Bowling club two out of three games at the Fountain bowling alley last evening. The Kids were: Gar Calland, Ed Sollenberger, George Danford, Rolla Burress and Otto Rieck. Members of the Fountain team were: Harry Knauer, Henry Schaub, Will Kurtz, Will Salm, and Al Wurstner.

——-

George W. Morton, telegraph operator for the Western Union in this city, broke his right ankle when he slipped on the icy sidewalk in front of Bustetter and Weingartner’s meat shop as he was going home last evening.

100 years

December 28, 1923

Sheriff Clark and Chief of Police O’Leary uncovered a small still during the search of a Sidney home yesterday afternoon. A small amount of liquor was also found, and the occupant of the house placed under arrest, charged with manufacturing liquor.

——-

A business deal was completed today in which E.O. Lammers purchased the rear of the Carl Berger building, which was formerly the Stanley Bryan building. The portion he purchased faces on Court Street and includes rooms in which are located the Harvey Dry Cleaning, Miss Margaret Loudenback’s Beauty Parlor, and the I.B. Huffman Motor Car Co.

75 years

December 28, 1948

The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department is short $4,000 for operating expenses, and officials today forecast a gloomy future for the department unless that sum is forthcoming from the city and county.

——-

Theo. Althoff will resume ownership of the Colonial Hi-Speed service station, located at Poplar Street and Walnut Avenue, on Jan. 1 as the result of a business transaction announced today.

50 years

December 28, 1973

BOTKINS – The Raymond Poppe family had a Christmas dinner Sunday. Those attending beside the host and hostess, Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Poppe, were Mr. and Mrs. Brent Kerns and son, Mr. and Mrs. Dan Fogt, Harry and Harold Poppe, all of Botkins, and Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Poppe, Lakeview.

It is unknown whether 600 people laid off at Jackson Center’s Airstream Trailer plant and the Argosy Trailer factory at Versailles will return to work Jan. 7. The workers have been off their jobs since Dec. 10.

25 years

December 28, 1998

PHOTO: Shelby County Commissioner Larry Kleinhans is administered the oath of office Saturday morning by local attorney James Chrisman during ceremonies at the Shelby County Courthouse. Holding a Bible are Kleinhans’ grandchildren Marah, 10, Austin, 7, Ashley, 10, and Aaron, 9.

——-

Gary Wooddell, a senior at Sidney High School, has been nominated to compete in the national Principal’s Leadership Award Scholarship Program sponsored by the National Association of Secondary School Principals. Greg Johnson, principal of Sidney High School, announced the nomination, which places Wooddell in the national competition. One hundred-fifty winners will be chosen this spring to receive $1,000 in college scholarships.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.