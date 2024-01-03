Sheriff’s call log

TUESDAY

-4:41 p.m.: larceny. Deputies responded to a report of larceny.

-4:55 p.m.: domestic trouble. Deputies responded to a report of domestic trouble.

Village call log

TUESDAY

-11:03 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Botkins Police responded to a report of neighbor trouble.

-4:47 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Botkins Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of South Main Street.

-2:14 p.m.: assault. Botkins Police and deputies responded to an assault.

-12:25 p.m.: domestic trouble. Fort Loramie Police and deputies responded to a report of domestic trouble.

-5:54 p.m.: burglary. Jackson Center Police responded to a report of a burglary.

Fire, rescue log

THURSDAY

-4:32 a.m.: medical. Rescue squads responded to one call.

WEDNESDAY

-11:29 a.m. – 10:59 p.m.: medical. Rescue squads responded to five calls.

-9:42 a.m.: mutual aid. Lockington Fire Department responded for mutual aid in the 100 block of Fox Drive in Piqua.

TUESDAY

-9:07 a.m.- 9:02 p.m.: medical. Rescue squads responded to four calls.