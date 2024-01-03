City record

Police call log

TUESDAY

-11:35 p.m.: assist fire. Officers assisted the Sidney Fire Department at 2523 Apache Drive.

-10:57 p.m.: search warrant. Officers served a search warrant.

-10:33 p.m.: damaging. Officers investigated a report of a past damaging incident.

-10:17 p.m.: suspicious subject/vehicle. Officers investigated a report of a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of Fair Road.

-9:11 p.m.: suspicious subject/vehicle. Officers investigated a report of a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2100 block of Michigan Street.

-6:10 p.m.: drug offense. Officers were dispatched to an alleged drug offence.

-6:05 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a past theft.

-3:52 p.m.: criminal mischief. Officers investigated a report of criminal mischief.

-3:35 p.m.: suspicious subject/vehicle. Officers investigated a report of a suspicious subject or vehicle.

-3:02 p.m.: damaging. Officers investigated a report of damaging.

-2:40 p.m.: assist fire. Officers assisted the Sidney Fire Department at 2241 Fair Road.

-12:40 p.m.: harassment. Officers responded to a report of harassment.

-3:01 a.m.: assault. Officers investigated an assault in progress

-2:20 a.m.: complaint. Officers investigated an animal complaint.

-1:03 a.m.: disturbance. Officers investigated a disturbance at a residence or business.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell