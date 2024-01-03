Out of the past

125 years

January 3, 1899

The Peoples Savings and Loan Association elected the following directors and officers at the annual election last night: directors R.H. Trego, J.E. Russell, W.H. Wagner, W.M. Kingseed and C.R. Benjamin; secretary, L.M. Studevant; treasurer, W.M. Kingseed; attorney, A.J. Hess. The board of directors has not yet organized.

The opening of the roller skating rink by Karmire and Benjamin, who have leased the armory for that purpose, will be held tomorrow evening and Saturday afternoon. It is the intention of the management to preserve the best of order and make the rink a desirable place of amusement for skaters.

100 years

January 3, 1924

Secretary of State Brown today authorized the incorporation of the Slusser McLean Scraper Company at Sidney with a capitalization of $100,000. The incorporators are Wm. T. McLean, F.A. McLean, Robert S. Bertsch, Mary E. McLean, and B.F.C. McLean.

J.W. Wiley, manager of the Kirkwood Grain and Supply Co. for the past seven years, has resigned to accept a position with the Lincoln National Life Insurance Co., of Fort Wayne, Ind., as their agent in this territory. Albert Wilt has been manager of the Kirkwood Grain Supply Co., succeeding Mr. Wiley.

Leslie Helman, who resides on the William Voress farm in Orange township, reported to Sheriff Clark this morning that his chick house had been broken into during the night and 25 White Rock chickens stolen. Roy Woodruff, residing at Botkins, also reported the loss of 50 Plymouth Rock chickens stolen last night.

75 years

January 3, 1949

Pressure of the State Relations Department demands to make Sidney district schools fireproof and safe is acute, Supt. Fred B. Louys disclosed today following a school board meeting last night. The board has received a letter making it clear that the changes are “mandatory,” the superintendent added. At the session board members renamed Arnold Henke as president, with Dr. Clayton Kiracofe elected vice president and Wayne Bertsch, clerk. Other members of the board are: Mrs. H.E. Scheiber and Huffman Dearth.

50 years

January 3, 1974

Michael David Shonk came into the world at 11:59 p.m. New Year’s Day at Wilson Memorial Hospital, the first Shelby County birth in 1974. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. David Shonk, Dinsmore Street, Botkins.

Dorsey’s Foodtowne Downtowne has a service no other supermarket in the city has acquired- “Vernie.” Vernon Eugene Wical, 45, known as “Vernie” to friends and customers, gives personal attention to the people he knows. As he packs groceries in the brown paper bags, he may inquire about a customer’s loved ones. He is always ready to carry out the bags to the car or open the door for someone pushing a cart.

25 years

January 3, 1999

Mother Nature greeted 1999 with a fierce winter storm over the weekend that dumped up to 8 inches of snow and ice on Shelby County and the surrounding area. Some businesses and industries closed during the weekend for the storm, and all area schools were closed today.

The National Weather Service recorded between six and eight inches of snow for Shelby County. Some of that was accompanied by sleet and freezing rain that resulted in a variety of problems for county residents.. Arctic chill rushed in Sunday night and refroze any precipitation that had not been cleared away.

DAYTON — The Monarch Machine Tool Co. announced today the purchase of CFG Corp. of Milwaukee, Wis., for $13.5 million. GFG, which has annual sales of about $20 million, is being bought from Derlan Industries Ltd. GFG designs and assembles roll-coating, electrostatic oil-application and strip-processing equipment used by the metal coil-processing industry.

