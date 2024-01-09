2 new board members sworn into office

Stephanie Wilson, left, and Laurie Kimmel, right, receive the oath of office as new members of the Sidney City Schools Board of Education from Treasurer Mike Watkins Monday night. Watching the ceremony are, sitting, left to right, Zack Bosslet, Greg Dickman and Nicki New. The pair, along with New, were elected to the board in November. Photo courtesy of Tiffany Rank, Sidney City Schools

By Melanie Speicher

[email protected]

SIDNEY — Two new members of the Sidney City Schools Board of Education were sworn into office during Monday night’s board meeting.

Stephanie Wilson and Laurie Kimmel, who were elected to office in November, received the oath of office from Treasurer Mike Watkins. Current board member Nicki New was also reelected to office in November.

During the organizational meeting, Zack Bosslet was reelected president while Greg Dickman was reelected vice president.

The board approved the meeting dates for 20024. All meetings will be held the third Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the board office with the exception of the February meeting which will be held Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Board members were appointed to various committees for the year. The appointments include Greg Dickman, Upper Valley Career Center board representative for 2024-26; Laurie Kimmel, legislative liaison; Stephanie Wilson, Community Foundation liaison; Greg Dickman, Hall of Honor representative; Stephanie Wilson, Student Achievement liaison; and Nicki New and Zack Bosslet as Board Police liaisons.

Other items approved during the organizational meeting were:

• Authorizing the treasurer to request tax advances from the Shelby County Auditor as soon as funds are available for distribution for calendar year 2024.

• Authorizing the treasurer to pay all bills up to $25,000 that are nonrecurring and other recurring bills as they are presented, providing funds are appropriated and available, and to report bills paid on a monthly basis to the board of education.

• Appointing the superintendent as purchasing agent.

• Appointing the treasurer as investment officer.

• Appointing the superintendent as the Civil Rights compliance officer.

• Appointing the superintendent as the district grievance officer and the assistant superintendent as the assistant grievance officer.

• Appointing the superintendent as the suspension appeal/expulsion hearing officer and the assistant superintendent as the alternate hearing officer.

• Appointing the director of student services as the Section 504 compliance officer.

During the regular monthly meeting, the board handled various items.

The board approved a purchased service agreements with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center for four aides in the xamount of $97,301.59.

A nurse service agreement, which is subject to review and approval of legal counsel, was approved with The Shelby County Memorial Hospital Association, doing business as Wilson Health, for the term of Jan. 1, 2024, to Dec. 31, 2024, at a cost of up to $115,000. Yet to be determined is how many days the person will be used during the year, which will determine the final cost to the district.

According to Superintendent Bob Humble, “We will be using this person to fill in holes around the district — half a day and all-day Fridays. The mornings Monday through Thursday will be at the Pre-School for needed nursing duties that the *Sidney-Shelby County) Health Department could not provide.”

The board approved the employment of three certified substitute teachers on an as needed basis. They will be paid $150 per day. They are Brianna Marsteller, Brenda Spangler and Landon Davis.

The treasurer’s report was also approved.

The board went into executive session to discuss the employment of a district employee. No action was taken.

The board’s next meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m.