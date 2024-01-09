DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging is seeking speakers to present one-hour programs within our nine-county region specific to the education of family caregivers.

The goal of these trainings is to provide education to family caregivers to help them better understand their role, when and how to access assistance, how to utilize services/information to decrease stress, and how to better care for their loved ones and themselves. Agency staff will be responsible for scheduling and promotion of each event.

Interested applicants should submit a bid proposal that describes their experience and qualifications for the project; provides all information requested in the proposal; and complies with the project specifications.

The Agency will award the bid(s) based on speaker expertise and availability, proposed topics, regional coverage, cost, and compliance with specifications. The Agency is not bound to commit to any bid proposal and reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

Proposals are due at the Agency by 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. Selection will be made by Feb. 23, 2024, and all bidders will be notified by mail. For more information and the proposal form, visit https://info4seniors.org/2024-cg-wksp-rfp/.