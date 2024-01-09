Out of the past

125 years

January 9, 1899

A small freight wreck occurred on the Big Four railroad at Spafford, two miles west of Sidney, early this morning. As the train was approaching the crossing an overloaded car broke off the track. A wrecking crew came from Bellefontaine to clear up the wreck.

———

The large turtle that was caught by Mr. Dunn along the Miami river will be served at the Elks tonight

100 years

January 9, 1924

Henry Kuether, who started in the dairy business in 1890, is holding an open house this weekend at his place of business on Highland avenue, where he recently erected a large new building. Kuether recalls that when he started in the dairy business there were no milk bottles, milk being dipped from cans and poured into the customer’s pitcher.

——-

The trustees of Clinton township held their organization meeting last evening at the fire department and elected Samuel Piper president, and Howard Reick, vice president.

75 years

January 9, 1949

Announcement of plans for the opening of a general accounting office in suite 262, Ohio building, was made today by Hansbarger, John and Doty, certified public accountants, of Lima. J.G. Monnier, a native of the Russia area, will be manager of the new office.

———

A new two-year agreement was reached today between the Copeland Refrigeration Corp. and Local 776 UE-CIO, it was announced by C.L. Curtis, company vice-president, and John Thomas, business agent for the union. The latter announced that the new contract was ratified by the membership at a meeting held at the armory yesterday.

50 years

January 9, 1974

Mayor Arthur Engle swore in two new members of Port Jefferson Village Council last night. Two new councilmen, Henry Smith and Wyman McDaniels, and newly reelected member Robert Wical took the oath of office. Another new councilman, Vernon Nicholson, was not present to be sworn in.

——-

“I am disappointed that people don’t take an active role in city government,” declared first-time Sidney City Councilman Gary Van Fossen, from the First Ward. Van Fossen defeated incumbent Ellis Runyon Jr. in November’s election by 61 votes. He gained a measure of local prominence when appearing before council sessions in March, April, and July, protesting speeders and drag racers on the city’s south side and called for increased police patrols.

——-

About $200 worth of mechanics tools was stolen from Bertsch’s Sunoco Station, Anna, last Wednesday night, Gary Bertsch, manager of the station, reported today.

——-

Mr. and Mrs. Ted Gunnel, Fairview Drive, observed their 60th wedding anniversary recently. The couple was wed Dec. 25, 1913, in Lawrenceburg, Tenn.

——-

Ken Barhorst, former sports editor of the Piqua Daily Call, has joined The Sidney Daily News sports department staff, it was announced by John O. Amos, executive editorial director, and Marion Russell, editor.

——-

Lloyd Burchnell, caseworker for the Shelby County Children’s Services Board, noted that 15 girls and nine boys resided at Shelby County Children’s Home during the month of December.

25 years

January 9, 1999

A resolution authorizing City Manager Mike Puckett to enter into a two-year contract with Countryside Waste Services for city trash collection tops Monday’s Sidney City Council agenda. Countryside, of Bellefontaine, is the city’s current contractor and offered the lowest collection fee of three bidders. The rate will go from $8.40 per month to $9.60.

——-

The pond at the Roadside Park in south Sidney opened this week for skating. A fire is provided for warmth and the lights stay on until 10 p.m. Alyssa Walter, 16, and her father, Paul, who were

first on the ice this year. The Walters live at 3353 Tawny Leaf Court. This is the first time in a few years that the weather has been cold enough to freeze the pond.

