By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — You are never to young to discover the joy of reading. Reading with your child (or children) can be very beneficial for them in many ways. Sharing books can help them develop a better understanding of letter sounds and a stronger vocabulary just to name a few.

This is why Shelby County Libraries started the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” challenge. It is free to any child from birth to 5 years old who lives in Shelby County. To register you just sign-up at a Shelby County Library. There you will received some information on the challenge, tips for reading together, and a log to track your progress. Read whatever books you want, even if you read it multiple times. Each read counts because progress is still progress. For every 200 books they read, your child will receive a small prize. When they finish reading 1,000 books they will get a free bag full of goodies and a book.

If your child is too old for this, they might be old enough for the “100 Books By Gradation” Challenge. This is free to any teenager in Shelby County between ninth and 12th grade. The goal is to read 100 books before you graduate. Anything published from audio-books to graphic novels to traditional novels counts towards this goal. But, only things read after signing up are counted. To register for this program visit tinyurl.com/scl100booksbygrad.

If you have any questions about either program contact Amos Library at 937-492-8354.