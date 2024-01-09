By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected]

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council adopted two ordinances and three resolutions at a meeting on Jan. 8.

The adopted legislation included:

• An ordinance assessing the actual cost of the 2023 sidewalk construction and repair program where work was completed by a city contractor for property owners;

• An ordinance amending the zoning code to make it clear and simplified. Councilmember Cory Huelskamp voted no because of the front yard tree requirement. He said he’s spent thousands of dollars on his property repairing sewer lines because of invading tree roots. The full list of zoning code amendments can be found in the Jan. 8 City Council agenda packet located online;

• A resolution authorizing the city manager to advertise for bids for various items and projects throughout 2024. A full list of bids the city manager can advertise for is included in the meeting’s agenda packet;

• A resolution reappointing John Frantz to the Stormwater Appeals Board for a five-year term expiring on Jan. 28, 2029. Frantz has served on the board since 2002;

• A resolution reappointing Philip Myers to the Civil Service Commission with his new term expiring on Jan. 31, 2030. Myers has been on the commission since Aug. 22, 2022, to fulfill the unexpired portion of John Schmitt’s term.

The council was also introduced to four ordinances, including:

• Assess the cost of weed mowing or junk removal for property owners who failed to comply with the city code. “For junk removal violations, the invoiced amount is the actual cost of the junk removal plus 20%. For weed mowing violations, the invoiced amount is the actual cost of the mowing plus $75 for the 1st weed cutting, $150 for the 2nd cutting & $250 for each cutting thereafter,” according to the ordinance introduction. “This special assessment will be collected with other property tax obligations. A total of five properties will be assessed a total of $1,357.00 for weed mowing and four properties will be assessed a total of $991.80 for junk removal.”

• Assess certain property owners the cost of inspection chambers, fittings and/or Lateral Transfer Agreement filing fees for the city’s I&I Reduction Program. There are outstanding invoices for five properties totaling $597;

• Approve spending $4,486.57 for 12,614, full-color, 6.5×9 mailers to be sent to everyone in the zip code 45365 to educate voters about the two proposed amendments to the city charter that will be on the ballot in the upcoming election;

• Correct the amount assessed for the cost of demolishing the porch at 648 N. Ohio Ave. from $7,955 to $5,250.

A discussion was held to review council rules, as is done annually. Law Director David Busick found a potential technical conflict with the section about special meetings in the rules and the Ohio Open Meetings Act. The section read that a special meeting can be called at the request of the mayor or any four members. The council agreed to change the rules to any three members.

The next City Council meeting will be held on Jan. 22 at 5:30 p.m.