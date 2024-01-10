Police call log

TUESDAY

-5:39 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-4:19 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of Grove Street.

-3:09 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-1:26 p.m.: warrant. Carl Anthony Burt, 41, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:35 p.m.: crime in progress. Jordan Edward Kyles, 31, of Yazoo City, Mississippi, was arrested for receiving stolen property.

-12:03 p.m.: recovered property. Police recovered stolen property or a vehicle in the 2000 block of Fair Road.

-10:18 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of Michigan Street.

-9:45 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of East Court Street.

-9:10 a.m.: warrant. Ricky Joe Sharp, 32, of Sidney, was verbally served a warrant.

-1:57 a.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to breaking and entering in progress in the 100 block of Mercury Court.

-12:13 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 200 block of Washington Street.

Fire, rescue log

WEDNESDAY

-1:10 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

-6:56 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

TUESDAY

-5:32 to 10:12 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.

-12:01 a.m. to 7:23 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

MONDAY

-7:15 a.m. to 8:54 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-12:32 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

JAN. 7

-1:16 a.m. to 10:05 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

-12:55 to 9:18 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

JAN. 6

-1:58 a.m. to 2:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-8:48 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

JAN. 5

-8:06 a.m. to 11:49 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

-3:10 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

JAN. 4

-5:51 a.m. to 9:06 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

JAN. 3

-8:14 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-9:29 to 9:33 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

JAN. 2

-7:22 a.m. to 11:29 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

-6:05 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

JAN. 1

-4:17 a.m. to 10:25 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-3:54 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

DEC. 31

-1 a.m. to 7:52 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

-2:58 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

DEC. 30

-12:41 a.m. to 10:43 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-2:40 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

DEC. 29

-7:11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-2:18 a.m. to 6:57 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

DEC. 28

-10:40 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-2:32 to 9:40 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell