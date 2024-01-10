Police call log
TUESDAY
-5:39 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.
-4:19 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of Grove Street.
-3:09 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.
-1:26 p.m.: warrant. Carl Anthony Burt, 41, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.
-12:35 p.m.: crime in progress. Jordan Edward Kyles, 31, of Yazoo City, Mississippi, was arrested for receiving stolen property.
-12:03 p.m.: recovered property. Police recovered stolen property or a vehicle in the 2000 block of Fair Road.
-10:18 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of Michigan Street.
-9:45 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of East Court Street.
-9:10 a.m.: warrant. Ricky Joe Sharp, 32, of Sidney, was verbally served a warrant.
-1:57 a.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to breaking and entering in progress in the 100 block of Mercury Court.
-12:13 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 200 block of Washington Street.
Fire, rescue log
WEDNESDAY
-1:10 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.
-6:56 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
TUESDAY
-5:32 to 10:12 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.
-12:01 a.m. to 7:23 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.
MONDAY
-7:15 a.m. to 8:54 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.
-12:32 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
JAN. 7
-1:16 a.m. to 10:05 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.
-12:55 to 9:18 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.
JAN. 6
-1:58 a.m. to 2:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.
-8:48 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
JAN. 5
-8:06 a.m. to 11:49 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.
-3:10 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
JAN. 4
-5:51 a.m. to 9:06 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.
JAN. 3
-8:14 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.
-9:29 to 9:33 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.
JAN. 2
-7:22 a.m. to 11:29 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.
-6:05 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
JAN. 1
-4:17 a.m. to 10:25 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.
-3:54 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
DEC. 31
-1 a.m. to 7:52 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.
-2:58 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
DEC. 30
-12:41 a.m. to 10:43 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.
-2:40 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
DEC. 29
-7:11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.
-2:18 a.m. to 6:57 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.
DEC. 28
-10:40 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
-2:32 to 9:40 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell