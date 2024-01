Sheriff’s call log

MONDAY

-3:53 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the area of West Main Street and Pasco Montra Road.

Village call log

MONDAY

-4:08 p.m.: counterfeiting. Jackson Center Police responded to counterfeit checks in the 200 block of Robb Street.

Fire, rescue log

TUESDAY

-10:30 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

MONDAY

-5:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

-3:16 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell