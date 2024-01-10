By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER —The village of Jackson Center has elected to renew their contract with Michael A. Burton to continue his job as legal council (solicitor) for the village. He will serve another two-year contract starting on March 1, 2024. He will make $4,200 a year payable monthly at $145 an hour to provide Jackson Center with all their legal service needs.

An ordinance was passed allowing for the execution of the 2023 Western Area Service Group (WASG) Power Pool Participant Schedule Agreement with American Municipal Power (AMP). AMP is connected to the Power Pool through Dayton Power and Light. Recently WASG updated their terms to reflect the new charges and credit the state of Ohio offers. This ordinance brings the village of Jackson Center current within the program.

A $25 refund was issued out of the Mayor’s Court Fund because of a ticket reduced last year by former mayor Scott Klofenstein. This information was not rallied back to the utility clerk before the ticket was paid in full, not reflecting the reduced amount.

The village decided to make Wayne York the Jackson Center representative on the board of directors of the Ohio Municipal Electric Association (OMEA). OMEA works with the state of Ohio to monitor legislation and regulate activity regarding the electric industry. It consists of 16 members from all the surrounding counties.

Peoples Savings and Loan of West Liberty are finishing the remodeling of the old US Bank building. They are hoping to be opened by the spring of 2024. The new service building expansion is complete and ready to use.

The Sip and Stream has made several improvements to the old Marathon gas station. They will offer coffee along with a limited menu for breakfast and lunch. They are planning on installing a drive-thru and outdoor seating.

Curley Meats is hoping to have their new meat processing facility ready to go by March 2024. They have begun construction on the retail and signage for their new location.

Trusted Transportation has filed plans for a new building on South Main Street, even though their CRA Agreement has not been renewed. It is unclear as to what they are planning to do with the property.

Hudson Lake Phase 3 developers are completing the new subdivision expansion project. The Downtown Parking Lot project is still in progress with Choice One determining how to maximize parking while adding a new green space.

The new location for the Jackson Center Historical Society Museum has been making progress on the building. They are planning to be opening in the near future.