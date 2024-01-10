Out of the past

125 Years

January 10, 1899

A meeting was held in the assembly room of the court house last evening to discuss the question of early closing of business hours. This question has been discussed time and time again, but it seems that nothing has ever come from it although some of our stores close now at 6 o’clock. It is proposed that the hour for closing be set for 6 o’clock every evening in the week, with the exception of Saturday and Monday.

——-

The regular meeting of the Euterpe Club was held at the home of Miss Lou Robertson yesterday afternoon. It was a day with music from the French composer, Gounod, and selections of his most popular compositions were excellently rendered.

100 Years

January 10, 1924

The icy condition of the Sulphur Heights hill south of the city last night and early today resulted in seven cars going into the ditch. The Shelby County Motor Club stationed a man at the top and another at the bottom of the hill to warn motorists of the icy conditions. At noon the State Highway department had sprinkled over the surface, eliminating the danger. Most motorists used the Childrens Home road.

——-

V.E. Watkins returned home yesterday from Natchez, Miss., where he had spent the holidays and left this morning for New York to attend the National Automobile show. He will demonstrate the new Dodge body being manufactured by the Anderson Body Company in this city.

75 Years

January 10, 1949

Three new members of the board of directors of the Sidney Civic Association were announced today. The new industrial representative is Reuben Aschenbach; retail group, Homer English; general classification, Ruese.

——-

Plans for forming an army reserve training unit in Shelby County will be outlined tomorrow evening during a meeting in the home of Charles Price.

50 Years

January 10, 1974

Edison State General and Technical College Board of Trustees Wednesday adopted an educational plan for 1974-75 which edged the proposed college one step further toward independence. The plan proposed to the board by Dr. James Edison, president, calls for Edison State College to register all students starting in September. Presently, Wright State University is in charge of student registration.

——-

Lehman Cavaliers will play Northwestern tonight at 7 at the Sidney High School gymnasium despite the snowstorm which closed all area schools today.

——-

“The Sidney, Shelby County Story” in words and pictures will be published in book form by the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, President Robert Cross announced today. The book will be used to solicit new industry and recruit management personnel and professional people to the area, Cross explained.

——-

Sidney-Shelby County YMCA’S third annual baby-sitter training classes will start Tuesday, according to Mrs. David Rotte and Mrs. Paul 5 Gahagan, registered nurses and co-ordinators for the annual classes.

25 years

January 10, 1999

The procedure for Sidney High School boys basketball ticket sales will be much different this week than normal.The Yellow Jackets take their 8-1 record to Vandalia Tuesday, and there will be no presale tickets sold. All tickets at the door will be $4. Also, for Friday night’s big show- down at Troy, there will be presale tickets available, but Troy allowed Sidney only 240. And many of those are already taken by the families of players, coaches and cheerleaders.Those tickets will be sold at the high school only, and no tickets will be sold at Troy Friday night. Also, Sidney will host Xenia on Saturday and there will be no presale of tickets for that game.

——-

Newman Club will meet Monday at 7:45 p.mat the home of Kathy Skelton. Members are asked to contact the hostess if unable to attend. New Neighbors Club will hold a general meeting Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the basement of St. Paul United Church of Christ, 707 N. Ohio Ave. Amber Olsen, a new member, will be teaching scrapbook stamping.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.