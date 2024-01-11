County solar eclipse plans ongoing

SIDNEY — Local spots to view the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, are continuing to grow and festivals are in the planning stages.

During a recent Shelby County Emergency Management Agency’s Total Solar Eclipse meeting, the following events and locations were discussed:

Sidney

• Downtown Sidney: Dark Side of the Moon Festival, April 8, offering eclipse viewing, family-friendly activities, special dining options, and more.

• Shelby County Fairgrounds: Camping from April 5 to April 9 (electric only), 175 sites, $255 full weekend, food, live entertainment. Non-camping guests welcome April 8 only. For more information visit https://shelbycountyfair.com/3311-2/.

• Sidney High School: Viewing site, April 8, 1,200 paved parking spaces, 7,500 stadium seats, three food sites, shuttle to the fairgrounds with additional food and entertainment options, car and RV parking (no hook up).

• Lehman Catholic High School: Viewing site.

Fort Loramie

• Hickory Hills Campground: Camping from April 6 to April 9 (electric and water hook ups), entertainment and food trucks. For more information visit https://totaleclipsefortloramieohio.com/.

• Lake Loramie State Park — Earls Pavilion: Primitive and RV campsites are sold out.

• Fort Loramie High School: Viewing site, utilizing the stadium and any open area, pay to park, possible use of boosters for concessions, across the street from Redskin Memorial Park.

• Redskin Memorial Park: Viewing site, pay to park, food trucks.

• Arrowhead Golf Course: April 7 and 8 with one band each day, music playing during event time, food, pay to park both days.

Jackson Center

• Camping available from April 5 to April 9 at several area locations, 250 sites at $250 per site, food, beer vendors, carnival-style games, live entertainment from April 6 to April 8.

Anna

• Anna Community Park: Primitive camping with restroom facilities on site from April 5 to April 9. Outdoor grills permitted. Food and live entertainment will be offered. 75 sites, $150.

Botkins

• Botkins Community Park and Botkins High School: Primitive camping on April 7 for $400, car parking on April 8 for $100.

The next eclipse meeting will be held on Jan. 24. For an updated list of eclipse plans in Shelby County, visit https://www.visitsidneyshelby.com/the-2024-solar-eclipse-shelby-county-style/.