125 Years

January 11, 1899

The semi-annual settlement of the amounts collected from saloons in this county for December under the Dow law has been made out by County Auditor Loughlin. The total receipts amount to $7,970. At the beginning of last year there were 42 saloons in Shelby County. Six new saloons were opened during the year and four quit business.

——-

The Sidney Social Club, an organization of young men in this city, entertained their lady friends and a number of guests at their room above Charles H. Mayer’s tailor shop on North Walnut avenue last evening for a progressive euchre party.

100 Years

January 11, 1924

M.D. Lincoln, secretary of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, was the principal speaker at the annual meeting of the Shelby County Farm Bureau yesterday afternoon at the high school auditorium. Mr. Lincoln recently returned from Europe where he made a study of farm cooperatives, especially in Denmark.

——-

A construction company representative was in Sidney today making arrangements for housing 40 men who will start work within the next few days on erection of a joint water supply tower and signal station at the junction of the Big Four and B. & O. railroads in the city. The water supply will be taken from the Miami river.

——-

At the regular monthly meeting of the Shelby County Automobile Dealers at the Business Girls rooms last evening, Paul Monroe was elect- ed president for the year. Other officers named include: I.B. Huffman, vice president; Ervin Knupp, secretary and treasurer, with Harold Clayton, M. Carr and Lawrence Henke members of the executive committee.

75 Years

January 11, 1949

The Sidney Jaycees at their meeting last evening voted to purchase a motion picture camera for use in the visual education program at Sidney High School and turned over $50 to the drive for purchasing uniforms and equipment for the music department at Holy Angels.

50 Years

January 11, 1974

MARIA STEIN-At a reorganizational meeting of Marion Local Board of Education, members elected Robert Luebke as president and Paul Huelsman as vice-president.

——-

Gene Hayden, who assisted Dave Miner in the annual speech and hearing summer clinic, gave a brief report of their activities to Sidney Sunset Kiwanis, one of the sponsors of the program. The 1973 clinic reached 107 Sidney school children, 22 Shelby County school children, and several pre-school children.

——-

The Board of Trustees of the Ohio Presbyterian Home Thursday approved construction of a $2.5-mil- lion-plus Dorothy Love Presbyterian Living Care Center at the site of the present Dorothy Love Presbyterian Home, Cisco Road.

——-

Despite the chance it may cost the county state subsidy money, Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health members last night stood firm in their intentions to allow the Shelby County Health Dept. to continue issuing tuberculosis skin tests in large numbers. “Within the last two years the indication in Shelby County is that TB is not a dying disease. And if you drop your guard, TB can break out all around you without you knowing it. Vigilance is the key to fighting TB,” Dr. Richard Breece

25 years

January 11, 1999

So far the city of Sidney has used 500 tons of salt and has spent about $30,000 to pay snow-removal crews for overtime hours. That’s according to Public Works Director Bill Gosciewski, who updated the City Council on snow removal Monday night. The city has used $16,000 worth of salt to date and has 400 tons of salt on hand for future bad weather.

——-

As winter sets in, hog farmers have more to worry about than the weather as cash hog prices have recently fallen to record lows. Producers are now coping with the lowest prices in over 40 years, according to Roger Bender, Shelby County agricultural agent for Ohio State University Extension. If inflation is factored in, the picture is even grimmer. A number of factors have contributed to the present state of the market. Minster farmer Bill Lehmkuhl said that one of the reasons that prices are so low is that the market is flooded. He said the U.S. pork industry set a record in 1998 for the amount produced.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.