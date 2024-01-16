Grand jury issues indictments on various charges

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for assault, failure to provide change of address, forgery and theft, among other charges, on Thursday, Jan. 11.

Nicholas R. Inman, 39, of Sidney, was indicted on one count assault, a fourth degree felony, two counts of a person selling, purchasing, distributing or possessing a dangerous drug, a third degree felony, and two counts trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, for knowingly causing physical harm to an adult female emergency service responder, selling Gabapentin after previously being convicted on trafficking in drugs, and for selling or offering to sell a substance containing cocaine.

Arthur E. Becerra, Jr., 59, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count failure to provide change of address, a first degree felony, and five counts failure to register, a first degree felony, for failure to notify the Shelby County Sheriff’s office of a change of address after a previous conviction of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in Cook County.

Clee’chaun A. Dixon, 34, of Dayton, was indicted on one count of forgery, a fifth degree felony, for knowingly altering a check written to the offender by adding an additional number to the check and attempting to cash it.

Jeremiah D. Purk, 44, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of theft, a fifth degree felony, for stealing a cell phone from an adult male with a value exceeding $1,000.

Edward J. Kyles, 31, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony, one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for possession of a 2023 International Harvester he knew or had reasonable cause to believe had been stolen, possession of Ecstasy or methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), a schedule I controlled substance, and a clear plastic baggie used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing Ecstasy.

Quentin V. Blandzinski, 37, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony, for trespassing in order to commit a theft.

Timothy L. Smith, 45, at large, was indicted on one count violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony, for violating the terms of a protection order by contacting the victim by cell phone after a prior conviction under this statute in Shelby County.

Nathan A. Paulus, 39, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine and a baggie used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine.

Leon D. Hill, 47, of Dayton, was indicted on one count trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for knowingly preparing for transport and distribution bags of marijuana. Additionally the grand jurors specify that his interest in a 2002 Chevrolet and $1,700 cash is subject to forfeiture.

Pacheco Melendez, 40, of Lima, was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for cocaine and a container used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing cocaine.

Lance E. Griffin, 43, of Georgetown, Kentucky, was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for between 10 grams and 50 grams solid hashish, and containers used the storing, transporting and abusing hashish.

David R. Flaugher, 43, of Florence, Kentucky, was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a third degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for marijuana and THC derivative in an amount between 1.000 and 5,000 grams, and baggies for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing drugs.

Joseph D. Webb, 39, of Walton, Kentucky, was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a third degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for marijuana and THC derivative in an amount between 1.000 and 5,000 grams, and baggies for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing drugs.