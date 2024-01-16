‘I say goodbye’

Vice Mayor Steve Wagner, left to right, and Mayor Mike Barhorst present Karl Bemus with a proclamation recognizing 50 years of volunteer work for the city of Sidney at the Civil Service Commission meeting on Jan. 12. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Karl Bemus laughs as he opens a water bottle as he is recognized for volunteering with the city of Sidney for 50 years at the Civil Service Commission meeting on Jan. 12. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Karl Bemus with his cake thanking him for volunteering with the city of Sidney for 50 years. A celebration was held for him at the Civil Service Commission meeting on Jan. 12. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Vice Mayor Steve Wagner, left to right, and Mayor Mike Barhorst present Karl Bemus with a proclamation recognizing 50 years of volunteer work for the city of Sidney at the Civil Service Commission meeting on Jan. 12. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Charlotte Caldwell

SIDNEY — A proclamation declared Jan, 31, 2024, as Karl Bemus Day after Bemus served as a city volunteer for 50 years. It was presented at a Civil Service Commission meeting on Jan. 12.

Mayor Mike Barhorst and Vice Mayor Steve Wagner presented the proclamation, which said Bemus, 87, has served on the Civil Service Commission since Jan. 31, 1974, and the Personnel Board of Appeals since Dec. 15, 1980. This makes him the second longest serving volunteer for the city; Mary Jannides is the first as she started on the recreation board on Nov. 20, 1972, and celebrated 50 years in 2022.

Bemus’s official last day is Jan. 31, and the city manager will pick someone to complete his term, which is set to expire on Jan. 31, 2028.

“I thank everyone for the experience, the learning, and the honor just to come in when summoned, and hope that what we do helps, and many times it has. It’s changed a lot since we used to do the candidates here, but it’s all for the better,” Bemus said.

“A lot of times when we have volunteers, they volunteer maybe five years, 10 years, and that is outstanding to get 10 years, but with you putting in 50 years with us is just amazing. Your passion, energy, knowledge, expertise, all of the above, is truly going to be missed,” Sidney Human Resources Director Kelly Holthaus told Bemus.

Bemus discussed memorable moments from his time on the commission, like handling disciplinary situations with personnel, but he said they all seemed to get resolved. He also said the commission used to be much more involved in the selection process of candidates, like testing; resulting interviews; and presenting the city manager with a list of candidates, but it is “much more thorough testing” the way it is now with the commission receiving a list that has already been analyzed. He reminisced on how commissioners used to get paid $25 per year to serve on the commission and the city deducted a couple dollars for taxes.

Outside of volunteering for the city, Bemus used to run Sidney Truck with his father and spent about 40 years working there. He also used to drive one of the company’s semis in parades. Other notable community involvement included being involved in school committees for renewals and serving as president of the Sidney Optimist Club from 1972 to 1973. He has been married for 65 years.

Also at the meeting, Police Chief Mark McDonough requested the commission vote on the police department changing how it will grade the national testing network for entry level police officers. There are four components of the national test, and in the past Sidney Police has only used the video portion of the test for scoring. There are three additional tests: reading, writing, and public safety self assessment. The test is done online, usually at a community college.

McDonough explained failure rate for the video portion has been almost equal to the passing rate, so he would like to incorporate the three additional tests to gain a bigger pool of candidates. Currently, the department is losing candidates to other agencies that grade all four tests.

McDonough also mentioned that Lt. Chris Burmeister retired and the department is anticipating another potential retirement at the end of the year and a resignation. The department is down seven members.

At the end of the meeting, Bemus made the motion to adjourn, saying, “All in favor say I… I say goodbye.”