City record

Crashes

Joshua Riley Malone, 41, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at a private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 16 at 11:38 a.m.

Malone was exiting a parking lot on Park Street when he struck James Wayne Ludwig, 60, of Sidney, who was traveling westbound on Park Street.

Police call log

TUESDAY

-7:35 p.m.: warrant. Brandon Patrick Whitt, 37, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:15 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 400 block of Folkerth Avenue.

-4:40 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 500 block of Wilson Avenue.

-3:39 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Michigan Street and North Lester Avenue.

-2:14 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

-11:52 a.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the area of North Miami Avenue and East North Street.

-11:38 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Park Street and North Wagner Avenue.

-6:03 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Fielding Road and East Court Street.

Fire, rescue log

WEDNESDAY

-2:48 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

TUESDAY

-2:19 a.m. to 11:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-10:25 a.m. to 9:13 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.

-1:55 p.m.: odor investigation. Crews responded to one call.

MONDAY

-10:54 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-12:33 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

JAN. 14

-9:55 a.m. to 11:49 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to five calls.

-6:34 a.m. to 10:16 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

JAN. 13

-1:09 a.m. to 8:07 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

-2:06 a.m. to 5:28 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

-9:47 a.m.: carbon monoxide investigation. Crews responded to one call.

JAN. 12

-11:55 a.m. to 8:40 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-12:53 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell