County record

Crashes

Carolyn Eileen Kimmel, 68, of Toledo, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on Jan. 16 at 7:15 a.m.

Kimmel was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when she lost control, drove off the left side of the roadway and struck the guardrail. It was snowing at the time of the crash. The vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

Sheriff’s call log

TUESDAY

-2:03 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a property damage crash at mile marker 102 on Interstate 75.

-1:17 p.m.: threats. Personnel responded to threats in the 500 block of Mill Street in Anna.

-12:23 p.m.: crash. Deputies, Fort Loramie EMS and Fire responded to a crash with injuries in the area of Cardo Road and Short Road in Fort Loramie.

-9:09 a.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a property damage crash at mile marker 89 on Interstate 75.

-8:55 a.m.: crash. Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 93 on Interstate 75.

-8:03 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the 400 block of East Main Street in Anna.

-7:38 a.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a property damage crash at mile marker 96 on Interstate 75.

-6 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 83 on Interstate 75.

MONDAY

-10:16 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 10000 block of Kaser Road in Piqua.

-8:46 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash in the area of Patterson Halpin Road.

-7:05 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 13000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road.

Village call log

TUESDAY

-10:13 a.m.: crash. Anna EMS, CareFlight, New Bremen EMS and Van Buren Fire responded to a crash with injuries in the area of McCartyville Road and state Route 29.

-7:41 a.m.: crash. Botkins Police responded to a property damage crash at mile marker 104 on Interstate 75.

Fire, rescue log

TUESDAY

-2:36 a.m. to 1 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-11:21 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

MONDAY

-4:46 to 10:10 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell