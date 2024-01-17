Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Homeschool Nature Club for 5 – 11 year-old homeschooled students at Brukner Nature Center for a morning or afternoon of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month. Classes in the morning are from 10 a.m.-noon and afternoon from 1-3 p.m. Cost for BNC Members: $5 per child each month and nonmembers: $8 per child each month. Registration is required and payment is non-refundable. Call Monday – Friday at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]. For a list of topics and additional details, visit the website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/home-school-programs.html.

• Brukner Nature Center’s featured January and February monthly vendor is Sandy Kiehl, owner of “Succulent Arrangements and other Special Things” which is an offshoot of “The Wreath Shop,” a store Kiehl started after her retirement in 1985. “No longer do I have a brick and mortar shop but now that I am in my 90’s, I enjoy doing shows and home sales. My work with succulents is part of my new retired, retirement work. I am so happy to be part of Brukner Nature Center’s featured artisans.” Succulents will be available in 3-inch, 4-inch or 6-inch pots. Prices vary according to size and plants. BNC Members receive a 10% discount.

• Registration is open for the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s Fitness Under the Wings, taking place each Saturday in January from 8 – 9 a.m. at the museum. Participants can choose from a free Yoga class or take an indoor walk through the museum galleries. The program is free and open to the public. Yoga classes will be presented by Indigo Yoga and are suitable for all skill levels. Must be aged 12 or older. Participants should bring a yoga mat and water bottle. Space is limited and advanced registration is encouraged. Visit https://fb.me/e/35tXxlfMb for more information and to register. Those who prefer to walk can get their steps in with a walk through the museum galleries. All walkers will be able to participate in a “Walker’s Challenge” with one winner chosen each week to receive free entry into an Air Force Marathon event, including in-person and virtual events (relays and Tailwind Trot excluded). Strollers are welcome and water bottles are encouraged. No pets, other than service animals, are permitted. Museum walkers do not need to register, and the activity is open to all ages. This event is made possible by generous support from the Air Force Museum Foundation.

• The Toledo Zoo will again bloom this February with the Orchid Show. Weekends, from February 9 – 25, visitors can immerse themselves in flourishing flowers throughout the ProMedica Museum of Natural History. The Orchid Show, featuring over 1,800 plants, offers guests the opportunity to discover the vibrant colors, delightful scents, and interesting backstories of rare and exotic orchids from around the world. The Toledo Zoo’s Orchid Show runs 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Feb. 9 – 25. The event is included with Zoo admission.To commemorate the show, there is also an opportunity for the public to purchase an orchid at the Orchid Show Plant Sale on March 2. The Plant Sale will take place at the ProMedica Museum of Natural History Great Hall from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.For more information, visit https://www.toledozoo.org/events/orchid-show.

• Newport Aquarium is celebrating its 25th anniversary with an underwater scavenger hunt and free unlimited visits for pre-k kids until March 3. The unlimited visits is for children ages 2-4. Parents or grandparents must register the pre-k student by March 3 for free membership. The Underwater Scavenger Hunt Around the World, presented by Skyline Chili, will have visitors searching for hidden globes in exhibits throughout the aquarium. Each globe is a clue that helps spell out a secret phrase. Those who gather all the clues can enter for a change to win a $100 Skyline chili gift card and four gold memberships including benefits like free parking and o reservations required. For more information, visit NewportAquarium.com.

• Country Legends Festival, part of the West Liberty Labor Day Festival, planned for Saturday, Aug. 31, at Lions Park in West Liberty. The lineup includes Tracy Lawrence, 10 p.m.; Diamond Rio, 8 p.m.; Chris Cagle, 6 p.m.; an Blackhawk, 4 p.m. Gates open at 3 p.m. The event raises money for local charities, nonprofits and local families dealing with medical expenses. Early bird tickets start at $64 for the day and are on sale now at www.clfestival.com. One dollar of every ticket sale goes to Tracy Lawrence’s nonprofit organization to help fight homelessness.

THURSDAY, JAN. 18

• Ohio State Lima will host an afternoon with the arts including a gallery opening and research talk. Findlay-based artist Philip Sugden will be at the Farmer Family Gallery from 4-6 p.m. to open his new show Pages from the Manual on Dismantling God, an installation drawing series that explores his experiences in Tibet and the Himalayas over 40 years. Prior to the gallery opening, Dr. Zachary R. Hines, a book historian and assistant professor of English, will discuss how fragmentology (the study of the surviving leaves of broken books) can offer us a framework for understanding Sugden’s Pages from the Manual on Dismantling God. Hines will also tell the story of Lima’s own dark history of biblioclasm, the commercial fragmentation of priceless medieval manuscripts. He will speak in the Reed Hall Atrium at 3:30 p.m.The gallery reception, show and research talk are free and open to the public.

FRIDAY, JAN. 19-SATURDAY, JAN. 20

• The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host its annual Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton concert in January. The concert will feature hammered dulcimer artist Pam Bowman, who will be in Miami County for a weekend long Dulcimer event with the Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton. On Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. she will be the featured performer for a free concert at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. On Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 she will host a dulcimer workshop with the MDSD. The workshops will take place at the West Charleston Church of the Brethren in Tipp City at 4817 S. State Route 202. The first class will begin at 9 a.m. and continue throughout the day. For more info and registration paperwork, visit daytondulcimers.com. The concert is presented free to the public because of the generosity of the citizens of Troy and our loyal sponsors. Learn more about Hayner’s cultural events and the good folks who support them at www.TroyHayner.org.

FRIDAY, JAN. 19-SUNDAY, JAN. 21

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 24-SUNDAY, JAN. 28

• The 66th annual Cincinnati Boat, Sport and Travel Show will be held at Duke Energy Convention Center. Open Wednesday, Jan. 24-Friday, Jan. 26, from 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 27, from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For the latest program updates and advance sale tickets, discount and group ticket information, visit CincySportShow.com.