Out of the past

125 Years

January 17, 1899

All the young men of Sidney who are interested in forming a Young Men’s Christian Association in Sidney are requested to be present at the Methodist church this evening, immediately after the close of the church services.

——-

The Reed Band yesterday received a fine set of new instruments from Cohn and Company, of Elkhart, Ind.

——-

There will be a joint debate between the Ballou and McCloskey debating societies at the McCloskey school house tomorrow evening.

100 Years

January 17, 1924

A meeting of representatives from various churches of the city, lodges, women’s clubs, and other local civic groups was held last evening at the request of Mayor Bland for the purpose of discussing the forming of an organization for the dispensation of charity among the needy of the city. Approximately 35 persons were present. Rev. W.B. Love, of the Presbyterian church, was selected as chairman; Raymond Piper, secretary, and Mrs. G.A. Hatfield, treasurer 50 Years

75 Years

January 17, 1949

Preparing to mark his 55th anniversary as a member of the Sidney Police department tomorrow, Chief of Police William O’Leary today recalled that during that period “I never pulled a gun on a man or used a billie.” The chief, who became a member of the police force on Jan. 18, 1894, will later this year observe the 50th anniversary of his being named chief of the department.

——-

Appointment of a new deputy was announced today by Sheriff Robert Gearhart. The second deputy sheriff to be named is John W Herring of East Court street. Cletus Magoto was named a deputy earlier.

50 Years

January 17, 1974

If there are errors, overpayments and so-called frauds in county welfare programs, a lot of them are caused by illogical regulations in the system itself, according to Marion Francis, Shelby County Welfare Director.

——-

Several members of the Sidney- Shelby County Chamber of Commerce’s Downtown Restoration Committee met Tuesday to discuss the next phase of their restoration program. A drawing of store-fronts on Main Avenue, from Court to Poplar Streets, drawn by Michael Baird, a local artist, was presented and discussed. The area will receive first priority for restoration, it was noted.

——-

WASHINGTON-A Secret Service agent testified today that the White House planned to expand a secret taping network before the Watergate scandal resulted in dismantling of the system.

——-

Dr. Richard N. Adams, superintendent of the Upper Valley Joint Vocational School in Piqua and James Stickley, JVS principal-director, will address a meeting of the Shelby County School Boards Association Jan. 24 at Jackson Center High School.

——-

Women of Maplewood Grange began the task of preparing for a lunch stand at the Ralph Pulfer sale held today. The workers today were Mrs. Bernard Clinehens, Mrs. Gary Clark, Mrs. Carey Deal, Mrs Roy Baker, Mrs. Philip Brenner, Mrs. Robert Russell, Mrs. James Steenrod, Mrs Herbert Bell, and the chairman, Mrs. Max Bell, who all worked hard in the Maplewood Grange kitchen Wednesday preparing for this event.

——-

William Hudson Jr., a senior at Bluffton College, has been named director of the Afro-American Center on the college campus. Hudson, a mathematics major, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. William Hudson Sr., 704 Buckeye Ave, Sidney

25 years

January 17, 1999

TROY — The Troy Trojans used a big first quarter and then hung on to defeat the Sidney Yellow Jackets Friday night in a Greater Miami Valley Conference thriller here Friday in boys basketball action, 76-73. With the win Troy remains undefeated and atop the Greater Miami Valley Conference with a 6-0 record (8-2 overall). Sidney loses its second straight league game to fall to 4-3 in the league, and is 7-3 overall with Xenia coming to town tonight.

After falling behind by 23 points with 2:48 remaining in the first half, Sidney battled back furiously and actually had a chance to tie it with time running out. Troy held a 17-point lead after one period of action but Sidney fought back and actually outscored Troy in each of the remaining three quarters, but it wasn’t quit enough to pull out the win. Leading the scoring for Sidney was Cedric Johnson who poured in 18 points. Other Yellow Jackets in double figures were Ross Hoewischer (14), Hugh Roach (14) and Terry Harris (13).

——-

Seventy members and friends of the Ohio Tri-County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People gathered at The Fairington Sunday afternoon for the 11th annual Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Brotherhood Banquet. Guest speaker John L. Johnson, national director of programs for the NAACP, challenged everyone regardless of race to get involved in organizations that strive for the betterment of all mankind. James H. Daniel, president of the Ohio Branch, presented the brother- hood award to John LaFevre, vice president of human resources, at Alcoa Building Products. Daniel told the audience that LaFevre has done much for the NAACP and well as other organizations in the community.

