Community survey underway

SIDNEY — Every Shelby County resident from high school through adult may share their views about local needs by completing the Community Needs Assessment. Scan the QR code or go to https://shelbycountyneeds.com. The survey is supported by the local United Way, Community Foundation, Health Department, and Tri-County Board of Mental Health. All responses are anonymous and will be reported as a group. Results will help local agencies decide where resources and effort should be focused in the coming years.